BREAKING: Florida school shooter sentenced to life in prison.
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff at the Florida high school, has been formally sentenced to life in prison.
A jury voted last month to spare the 24-year-old the death penalty, instead choosing life in prison without possibility of parole for one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.
Cruz pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder for his rampage on February 14, 2018, then faced the three-month penalty trial earlier this year.
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for 2018 high school massacre https://t.co/frz6pTP2gE pic.twitter.com/56imkEgRky— New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2022
Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer agreed to a prosecution request to first allow relatives of Cruz's victims to address the court before the sentence was handed down.
The sentencing proceedings began on Tuesday with victim impact statements.
Anne Ramsay, the mother of 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, told him he was "pure evil". Inez Hixon called him a "domestic terrorist" for killing her father-in-law, school athletics director Chris Hixon.
Cruz was 19 at the time of his attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 50 kilometres north of the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. He had been expelled from the school.
Some survivors went on to organise a youth-led movement for tighter gun regulations in the United States, which has the highest rate of private gun ownership in the world and where mass shootings have become recurrent.
- With AAP.
Nation mourns death of Cassius Turvey.
Thousands gathered across Australia yesterday to protest the alleged murder of 15-year-old Indigenous boy Cassius Turvey.
More than 40 rallies and vigils were held around the country following the Perth boy's death, 10 days after he was allegedly beaten with a metal pole while walking home from school in his uniform.
"How many children do we have to send to the grave?" Wiradjuri elder Jenny Munro said at a vigil in Sydney yesterday evening.
"We've lost so many children in a battle they aren't even prepared for."
A statement from Cassius' mother was read out at the events.
"I don't want any more violence ... I want calm and peace," Mechelle Turvey said. "I don't want to fuel prejudices, biases. I don't want to fuel stereotypes of First Nations people as violent.
"The answer I want is why?"
More than 40 additional events honouring Cassius have been scheduled in coming days, including gatherings in the United States and New Zealand.
Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, has been charged with his murder and is due to face a Perth court on November 9.
READ: "At the Sydney vigil for Cassius Turvey, the emotion was palpable. So was the hurt."
- With AAP.
Woman says AFL racism inquiry 'unsafe'.
A woman at the centre of the explosive Hawthorn racism claims has slammed the investigation into the allegations, confirming she won't take part.
In a statement released on yesterday by Marque Lawyers, a woman identified as "Amy" says the independent investigation commissioned by the AFL is unsafe.
"Amy is refusing to consent to the silencing tactics of the AFL," the statement read.
"I could either stay numb and silent, or I could find my voice and play my part in the struggle to try and create safety and protection for our young ones who would inevitably face these systems," she said in the statement.
The statement said Amy was given only two days to consider the investigation's terms of reference before they were made public, "leaving her no choice but to not participate in the process".
Woman at centre of Hawthorn racism review withdraws from AFL investigation https://t.co/yzRKOQdLWO— ABC News (@abcnews) November 1, 2022
The AFL released a statement yesterday evening, saying "we acknowledged the pain, trauma and grief" of Amy.
"It reinforces how serious these allegations are and how important it is that the AFL treat them appropriately," the statement added.
North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson also vowed to strongly defend himself against the charges of racism yesterday, which date back to his time at Hawthorn.
The 54-year-old acknowledged his main focus in the coming weeks would be the investigation into allegations of racism levelled against himself, former Hawthorn football boss and now Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan and ex-Hawks official Jason Burt.
Clarkson and Fagan originally stood aside when the allegations were made public in September.
- With AAP.
Christina Applegate shares struggle to film Dead to Me after MS diagnosis.
Christina Applegate has described the struggle she experienced while filming the final season of Dead to Me after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year.
In an interview with The New York Times, the 50-year-old actor shared she can no longer walk without a cane, after being diagnosed with the disease that affects central nervous system.
"This is the first time anyone's going to see me the way I am. I put on 40 pounds; I can't walk without a cane," she told the publication.
"I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that."
I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff. pic.twitter.com/O543p1G4vS— christina applegate (@1capplegate) October 27, 2022
Production of the show considered halting after Applegate's diagnosis, but the actress said she felt "an obligation" to creator Liz Feldman and her co-star Linda Cardellini.
"I said, 'No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms,'" she explained.
Applegate went on to say that while she's worked to "process" her diagnosis, she’s not ready to "accept" it.
"It’s not like I came on the other side of it, like, ‘Woohoo, I’m totally fine,'" she said. "I’m never going to accept this. I’m pissed."
What do you do when you have mismatched libidos?
Have you ever been in a physical relationship with someone, maybe one that started out all hot and heavy, only to find out a little further down the track that your libidos aren’t on the same page?
Today, we look at why some of us have a high sex drive while others are a slower burn, and whether we can actually find a way to meet somewhere in the middle.
Feature Image: Getty.