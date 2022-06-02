news What women are talking about today, Friday June 3. mamamia-team June 2, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Friday June 3. Tags: australian-news , news-stories , international-news , news , live-news-feed Related Stories news Robert Hughes has been granted parole, and what women are talking about tonight. news Funerals commence for Uvalde shooting victims, and what women are talking about tonight. news PM Anthony Albanese unveils new Labor government ministry, and what women are talking about tonight. news Tamil family cleared to return home to Biloela after 4 years, and what women are talking about today. news New choking and stealthing laws in Tasmania, and what women are talking about tonight. news Major questions raised over election 'boat texts', and what women are talking about tonight. news How world leaders have reacted to Albanese as PM, and what women are talking about tonight. news Andrew O'Keefe has been granted bail, and what women are talking about tonight. news Oklahoma passes strictest abortion laws in the US, and everything women are talking about today. news Taylor Swift awarded honorary doctorate, and what women are talking about tonight. Recommended What women are talking about today, Friday June 3. 10 years ago Here Comes Honey Boo Boo made this family famous. Now, Mama June has lost custody of her kids. Robert Hughes has been granted parole, and what women are talking about tonight. When Elliot Page was promoting Juno, he was forced to wear a dress. It 'almost killed' him. A fake divorce and a second baby on the way: Inside Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's marriage. 'Lots of products slid across my desk in May, but these are 12 I keep putting on my face.' Two months ago, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Now Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to talk. Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and the Hollywood movie that should never have been made. What the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp verdict actually means. An estranged relationship and Scientology: The very different lives of Tom Cruise's children. LEAVE A COMMENT