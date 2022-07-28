By Brielle Burns

1. Commonwealth Games kick off with Aussies first to enter opening ceremony.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games has officially kicked off with an opening ceremony in Birmingham this morning.

Athletes from 72 nations gathered for the ceremony at Alexander Stadium this morning, which was expected to be watched by more than one billion people throughout the Commonwealth.

As hosts of the last games, Australia was the first country to step out with flag bearers Eddie Ockenden and Rachael Grinham in the lead.

The ceremony referenced Birmingham's history and culture, featuring a union jack made from 72 cars and a 10-metre-tall raging bull, which was led to the stadium by 50 female chain-makers to represent the conditions of the industrial revolution.

A show-stopping moment at the opening ceremony this evening 🎉



🐂 5 months to build ✅

🐂 10 metres tall ✅

🐂 A representation of Birmingham's history ✅ #CommonwealthGames | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/jWQLW9jZDJ — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 28, 2022

Prince Charles and Camilla were among the 30,000 people who attended.

430 Aussie athletes will compete across the 12-day sporting event.

2. Man charged with murder after woman found dead in NSW home.

A man has been charged with the murder of an 82-year-old woman on the NSW Central Coast.

Emergency services were called to a home in Tumbi Umbi about 5.15pm yesterday following reports of a “concern for welfare” and found the woman dead with head injuries.

Police allege a 56-year-old man – who is the son of the woman – assaulted her earlier that morning with a pot plant before leaving the premises.

He later returned to the home where he rang emergency services.

A man is in custody after an elderly woman was found dead on the New South Wales Central Coast. @MKarstunen has the details. #TheLatest #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZNRXIaIXgE — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 28, 2022

The man has been charged with murder and was refused bail. He will appear at Wyong Local Court today.

3. Govt introduces domestic violence leave bill.

Family and domestic violence survivors could soon have access to paid leave entitlements after the federal government unveiled a landmark plan to address the issue.

If passed by parliament, the changes to employment law would allow any Australian worker, including casuals, to access 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave.

The scheme will start from February 2023 for most employees, although small businesses will have an extra six months to adjust to the change. It is expected to be fully operational in all workplaces by August next year.

The delay is to allow businesses a chance to understand their obligations and have appropriate mechanisms and payroll practices in place to sensitively manage the leave entitlement, Employment Minister Tony Burke said.

"I wish the starting date was years ago rather than next year," he told parliament yesterday.

Speaking outside Parliament House in Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was critical measures were enacted to address domestic violence.

"Not every sense of grief arises from a declared war but from a conflict that takes place around us every single day," he said. "Every day (domestic violence) is insidiously, quietly, relentlessly occurring."

4. Aus declares monkeypox disease of significance.

The country's chief medical officer has upgraded the federal response to monkeypox, declaring it a communicable disease incident of national significance.

The declaration means the response to monkeypox, which was earlier listed as a global emergency by the World Health Organisation, will have national coordination in order to assist states and territories with outbreaks.

Monkeypox declared disease of ‘national significance’ in Australia https://t.co/wYH4rvMpnf — Guardian news (@guardiannews) July 28, 2022

Chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said work was already under way to ensure a quick response to the disease.

"Although I have declared monkeypox to be a communicable disease incident of national significance, it is far less harmful than COVID-19," he said in a statement. "Monkeypox is also not transmitted in the same way as COVID-19, and is far less transmissible."

"There have been no deaths reported during the current outbreak outside of countries where the virus is endemic."

There have been 44 cases of monkeypox so far in Australia, mostly from returning international travellers.

Rashes involved with monkeypox usually start on the face before spreading to other parts of the body, including the palms and hands and soles of feet. Other symptoms include fever, chills, body aches, headaches, swollen lymph nodes and tiredness.

5. Coach calls for sympathy for Manly seven, with players open to wearing pride jersey next year.

Many Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has called for sympathy for the players who refused to wear the club's rainbow jersey during last night's match.

The Sea Eagles lost 20-10 to the Sydney Roosters, playing without the seven men who refused to wear the jersey on religious, cultural and family grounds.

Manly has proudly taken to the footy field in the pride jerseys that divided its team and the NRL. @Gabrielle_Boyle #9News



READ MORE: https://t.co/ahy4snR9x6 pic.twitter.com/CSOCE0vc9e — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 28, 2022

Speaking last night, Hasler said he hoped the group would be shown some sympathy by fans, after not being consulted in the lead up to the jersey.

"It's been very emotional in all different aspects," Hasler said. "We've got a bit of work to do (on and off the field)... But as long as we're all sympathetic to each other's cause, we'll get there."

Likewise Manly captain Cherry-Evans said it was vital players welcomed them back with an open mind, pointing to the values the inclusivity initiative had tried to represent.

"It's really important for us to understand where everyone comes from," he said. "I think this could be a chance for us to come together and understand a bit more about each other."

Manly intend on wearing the inclusivity jersey again next year, with owner Scott Penn confident the players would feature and hopeful it will be part of a league-wide initiative.

