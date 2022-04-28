By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

This month marks 10 years since the murder of Allison Baden-Clay.

And as my colleague Gemma Bath pointed out, not nearly enough has changed.

Read her piece about why we haven't made enough progress to stop domestic violence deaths in Australia, here.

But first, here are you top five news stories for Friday April 29.

1. Albanese returns to cost of living debate after COVID.

Labor will keep rising childcare fees and the cost of living at the forefront of its election pitch, as leader Anthony Albanese rejoins the campaign trail after a week of COVID-19 isolation.

Albanese, tested positive to the virus last Thursday, will fly to Perth today ahead of the party's campaign launch on the weekend.

"My doctor tells me I have to take things easy, particularly in the first few days to not do the 16 and 20-hour days that I was doing," Albanese told WSFM Sydney radio.

"But it will be good to be out and about."

Labor attacked the government yesterday after new data showed the average cost of childcare has risen by 4.2 per cent over the past year to March.

Earlier this week it was confirmed inflation has surged to 5.1 per cent, a 20-year high, with homeowners now facing an interest rate hike from next week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will start the day in Hobart, after announcing $50 million for the Nyrstar Smelter to help replace and upgrade the plant.

2. Vic premier declines to comment on leaked anti-corruption report.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has refused to comment on a leaked report from the state's anti-corruption watchdog, which reportedly found cultural changes are needed within state Labor.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission inquiry was set up to investigate whether taxpayer funds and money intended for community associations were used for branch stacking.

The Age newspaper reports the IBAC's interim report, which is yet to be published, found there was a serious misuse of public resources in the Victorian ALP.

It reports that 26 witnesses, including Andrews, were privately interviewed by IBAC, while seven were grilled in public hearings.

But when asked about the report yesterday, the premier repeatedly said he would not comment until the final report was handed down.

"It is grossly inappropriate for me to comment on a report that has not yet been released," he told reporters. "When it is, we'll talk about these matters."

The premier was asked whether he led a corrupt and unethical government, but he refuted the suggestion, describing it as "ridiculous".

3. Blasts hit Ukrainian capital as the US proposes its biggest funding package.

Russia has fired two missiles into the Ukrainian capital Kyiv during a visit by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, injuring at least three people, Ukrainian officials say.

Kyiv has enjoyed relative calm since Russian invasion forces failed to capture it in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance and withdrew several weeks ago but remains vulnerable to longer-range Russian heavy weaponry.

The blasts shook Kyiv's central Shevchenko district, with one hitting the lower floor of a residential building, leaving three people hospitalised, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Twitter post.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba both said the blasts were caused by Russian missiles.

The explosions occurred after UN chief Guterres completed talks with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensiky focusing on efforts to allow civilians to leave the Russian-besieged southern port of Mariupol.

Responding to repeated Ukrainian pleas for supplies of heavier weaponry and equipment, US President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday for $US33 billion ($A46 billion) to support Ukraine, a massive jump in US funding that includes more than $US20 billion for weapons and ammunition and other military aid.

"We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Biden said at the White House after signing the request on Thursday.

4. Former cop Derek Chauvin appeals conviction for George Floyd murder.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, arguing protests and heavy pre-trial media coverage affected jurors.

In an appeal filed in the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, Chauvin asked the court to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a presentencing, with his lawyers raising 14 separate issues.

"The overwhelming media coverage exposed the jurors — literally every day — to news demonising Chauvin and glorifying Floyd which was more than sufficient to presume prejudice," the appeal said, according to the ABC.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the April 2021 death of George Floyd.

He was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

5. $2.1 million needed for long COVID victims.

The government is being urged to take the issue of long COVID seriously with a warning that up to five million Australians could face acute or long-term health problems.

A growing number of people who had COVID-19 go on to experience debilitating fatigue, breathing difficulties, and lung damage, the Lung Foundation Australia said yesterday.

The charity and leading peak body called on the government to invest $2.1 million over three years to support people with long COVID and people with pre-existing lung disease in the COVID-19 environment.

"There are many people who had their initial sickness 12 months ago or longer and still have low oxygen," said LFA Chair Lucy Morgan."Many others are developing a scarring lung disease as a direct consequence of their infection."

Those hospitalised for lengthy periods may find getting to the point of baseline recovery can take months, and requires the help of multiple health professionals, with resources already stretched thin.

"We have thousands of people who have been blindsided by this nasty illness and can't work, go to school, sleep, or exercise - the teachers, flight attendants, doctors, nurses, and business owners who can't work or live like they used to."

That's it, you're all up to speed.

