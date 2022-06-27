By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

Here are the top five news stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 28.

1. Divorce on the rise in Australia.

The latest census data has provided a snapshot of Aussie life, showing single-parent families and divorce are on the rise, while millions suffer from mental health issues.

The 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics census data released today shows 15.9 per cent (1,068,268) of Australia's families had one-parent, having steadily increased from 1996 when the figure was 14.5 per cent.

Of the single-parent families, four out of five parents were female.

Divorces also continue to increase, with 1.8 million Australians aged more than 15 years divorced, up from 1.4 million in 2011 and 1.6 million in 2016.

Nearly 24,000 same-sex marriages have been recorded since laws changed in 2017. It equals 0.25 per cent of all unions.

When it comes to health, more than 2.2 million Australians suffer long-term mental health issues, more than 2.1 million live with arthritis and just over two million live with asthma.

Women are more likely to report having a long-term health condition, with 34 per cent suffering at least one, compared to 30 per cent of men.

For the first time, less than half of Australians identified as Christian. However, Christianity still remains the most common religion (43.9 per cent)

The number of Australians who said they had no religion rose to 38.9 per cent (up from 30.1 per cent in 2016).

2. Cops could have stopped DV deaths, coroner finds.

Warning: This post deals with domestic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

A coroner investigating the deaths of a woman and her ex-partner, in a fire he started, has called for urgent reforms to address the "inadequate response" of Queensland police to domestic violence.

Doreen Langham died after Gary Hely started a fire intending to kill the 49-year-old and himself, and set alight her townhouse in Browns Plains, south of Brisbane, on February 22, 2021.

By that time, Hely had continually breached a domestic violence order and committed other serious criminal breaches, but no police officer considered his offending significant enough to make any real attempt to find him so he could be questioned and charged, coroner Jane Bentley found.

"It is possible that had every complaint been dealt with in accordance with relevant duties and obligations, Mr Hely would not have killed Ms Langham or himself," she said in findings handed down yesterday.

A QLD coroner has handed down their scathing findings in the long awaited inquest into the death of Doreen Langham at the hands of her ex partner.



It found officers failed to protect Ms Langham, with her death ultimately preventable.



Bentley found the police response to Langham's complaints "was inadequate and police officers failed to protect her and prevent her death".

She also found the poor response indicated a "serious lack of training and consequently understanding of the complex nature of domestic violence by police officers".

The coroner called for urgent reforms to address the inadequate response and for the state government to provide funding to trial a specialist victim-centred police station in Logan.

3. Police officer who shot dead Justine Damond released from prison.

A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot unarmed Australian woman, Justine Damond, after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home, has been released from prison on parole.

It comes months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was re-sentenced on a lesser charge.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections website said Mohamed Noor, 36, was placed under the supervision of Hennepin County Community Corrections. He was freed 18 days shy of the fifth anniversary of the July 15, 2017 shooting.

Corrections Department spokesman, Nicholas Kimball, confirmed that Noor was released yesterday morning but could not say where he will be living.

Damond's stepmother, Maryan Heffernan, said in a phone interview on Friday that the timing of Noor's release - so close to the anniversary of Damond's death - was painful.

"We're very disappointed. But we're not surprised. We've been watching events in Minneapolis from miles away and we're still bewildered about the charge being dropped and we're still bewildered about the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department," Heffernan said.

Noor will be on supervised release until January 24, 2024.

4. NSW faces nurse walkout, train slowdown.

NSW commuters are being warned of widespread delays as train drivers take industrial action, while the state's nurses are set to stop work over staffing.

Train drivers will begin four days of action today by limiting trains to a maximum of 60km/h.

Transport for NSW says commuters can expect significant disruption to rail services as delays and cancellations increase during the week.

Meanwhile, hundreds of workers from 80 hospitals are expected to take part in a mass meeting in central Sydney this afternoon.

Nurses will walk off the job for various hours in defiance of the Industrial Relations Commission.

"There's widespread dissatisfaction amongst our members over the NSW government's refusal to even consider safe staffing ratios," said NSW Nurses and Midwives Association acting general secretary, Shaye Candish.

Sydney residents should also brace for a week of major traffic delays as climate activists confirm they plan to target roadways during a week of disruptive protests.

On Thursday public and Catholic schoolteachers will strike for 24 hours over pay, with the unions saying teachers are grappling with unsustainable workloads and worsening staff shortages.

5. Russian strike on mall kills 11 and injures dozens. ﻿

Two Russian missiles have slammed into a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, killing at least 11 people and wounding 50, the regional governor says.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said more than 1000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack, which witnesses said caused a huge fire and sent dark smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters and soldiers were pulling out mangled pieces of metal as they searched for survivors.

"It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims... It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Dmytro Lunin, governor of the central Poltava region, wrote on Telegram that 11 people had now been confirmed killed by the strike, adding that rescue workers would keep searching through the smouldering rubble, with more bodies likely to be found.

Lunin also wrote on Telegram that 21 people had been hospitalised and 29 others had been given first aid without hospitalisation.

Russia, which has captured the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk after a weeks-long assault, has stepped up missile strikes across Ukraine in recent days.

You're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the top news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.