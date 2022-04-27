Cleo Smith kidnapper facing more charges, and all the news you need to know this morning.

By Brielle Burns

An inquest began this week into the death of Veronica Nelson, who was found dead in her prison cell in January 2020.

The 37-year-old proud Gunditjmara, Dja Dja Wurrung, Wiradjuri and Yorta Yorta woman called out for help nine times before her death. You can read about her story here.

1. Cleo Smith kidnapper Terence Kelly faces 10 new charges.

The man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping four-year-old Cleo Smith has been charged with possessing child exploitation material.

Terence Kelly has been hit with 10 new charges of possessing child exploitation material. However, police have not released any details of what the charges involve.

According to news.com.au, the alleged offending is not related to Cleo Smith.

The loner who kidnapped Cleo Smith has been hit with 10 fresh charges of possessing child exploitation material. #9Newshttps://t.co/TTRw5NUAKc — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) April 27, 2022

Cleo was found in Kelly's house in Carnarvon, Western Australia,18 days after she went missing from a campsite in October.

2. Aussies brace for first rate rise in 12 years.

Australians are bracing for the first interest rate hike in 12 years, as Labor and the coalition clash on managing the economy.

It comes as three of the four big banks predict a rise in the cash rate by next week, following new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing the annual inflation rate jumped 5.1 per cent, the highest level since 2001.

The figure could force the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise the cash rate from its record low of 0.1 per cent.

Australia's cost of living crisis is deepening, with inflation soaring to a 21-year high. #9Today pic.twitter.com/aoPME8PB8p — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 27, 2022

The ABS figures released on Wednesday also showed food price inflation has hit an 11-year high, with food prices up by 4.3 percent over the year to March, and 2.8 percent from the previous quarter.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a time of "great uncertainty" with cost of living pressures, voters should return his government to power based on their track record.

"As Australia comes out of these difficult times, we don't want them to be hit down again by forces well beyond Australia's borders but ... what we've shown as a government is we've been able to keep as much pressure down on those forces as good governments can," he said.

Labor's economic plan, if it wins office, would include an audit of "waste and rorts" as well as crackdowns on multinational companies avoiding tax in a bid to make $5 billion in budget savings.

3. Greens to launch full climate plan today.

The Greens will launch its full climate plan today, with leader Adam Bandt saying his party would use a balance of power to push for a levy on coal exports to fund Australia's exit from the industry.

The plan, entitled Powering Past Coal and Gas, aims to create 805,000 jobs across the next decade while improving the budget bottom line by $51.9 billion across by removing handouts to huge corporations.

Bandt will again establish his party's ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2035 and produce negative emissions to lower pollution by more than 100 million tonnes a year by 2050.

Coal & gas corporations are fuelling the climate crisis and communities are footing the bill.



Flood victims should be able to sue them for the damage they’ve done.



It’s time the culprits were held accountable & paid up. — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) April 25, 2022

The plan takes aim at the major parties and calls for immediate action rather than continued debate around Australia's net-zero emissions by 2050 pledge. It is costed by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office.

"Net-zero by 2050 is an empty slogan for 'someone else's problem'... we don't have another three years to waste," Bandt said.

The plan includes a $1 levy per tonne of thermal coal and $3 for coking coal, with that rate to rise each year.

4. Russia blasted as Ukraine calls 'karma'.

Russia has reported a series of blasts in the south of the country and a fire at an ammunition depot, in the latest of a number of incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and "karma" for Moscow's invasion.

Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a fire at an ammunition depot on Wednesday had been extinguished and no civilians have been injured.

Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Kursk, another province that borders Ukraine, said explosions had also been heard in Kursk city early on Wednesday and that they were most likely the sounds of air defence systems firing.

🔴 A series of blasts sounded near the Ukrainian border in Russia in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



Follow the latest updates from Ukraine in this #thread ⤵️https://t.co/WMQ6TdJCQE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 27, 2022

Without directly admitting that Ukraine was responsible, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said it was natural that Russian regions where fuel and weapons are stored were learning about "demilitarisation".

The use of that word was a pointed reference to Moscow's stated objective for the nine-week-old war in Ukraine, which it calls a special military operation to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour.

"If you (Russians) decide to massively attack another country, massively kill everyone there, massively crush peaceful people with tanks, and use warehouses in your regions to enable the killings, then sooner or later the debts will have to be repaid," Podolyak said.

5. York strips Prince Andrew of city honour.

Prince Andrew has been stripped of the freedom of the northern English city of York.

Local councillors voted en masse to rescind the honour bestowed on Andrew, the Queen's second son, in 1987.

Andrew, who has fallen from grace as a member of the royal family, in February settled a US lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager, potentially sparing him further embarrassment.

"The honorary freedom of our great city is bestowed on those who represent the very best of York. It's inappropriate for Prince Andrew to retain any connection to our city," Darryl Smalley, a York city councillor, said.

Prince Andrew: Duke of York loses Freedom of City honour https://t.co/3Z3LoDybGq — BBC Yorkshire (@BBCLookNorth) April 27, 2022

Andrew, 62, did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle the civil lawsuit. He has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

The royal family in January removed Andrew's military titles and royal patronages and said he would no longer be known as "His Royal Highness".

