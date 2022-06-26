By Brielle Burns

The US Supreme Court's ruling on abortion shocked the world over the weekend.

1. Australian leaders react to US abortion news.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has weighed in on the US abortion ruling, as leaders around the world condemn the decision to wind back women's reproductive rights.

Speaking to media before flying to Madrid for the NATO leaders' summit, Albanese recognised that Roe v. Wade was "something that was in place for many decades".

"The concern that is there for women, I think, globally, is that this is a setback for women's health, and for the issue of women's safety as well. And this is a decision which goes to the heart of a woman's right to control her own body," he said.

The prime minister went on to say it's a "good thing" that these issues are not the subject of "partisan political debate in Australia".

PM Anthony Albanese on the Roe v Wade ruling of the US Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/sARXog7ytG — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) June 26, 2022

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley has also weighed in on the decision, saying it's "a step backwards for women in the US".

"I'm very discomforted by anything that puts a personal and sensitive issue that a woman has to grapple with in many instances, or a family has to grapple with, in the same sentence as criminal," she told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

Around the world, leaders have been vocal about the decision.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the move "incredibly upsetting".

"To see that principle now lost in the United States feels like a loss for women everywhere," she said in a statement on Sunday.

"When there are so many issues to tackle, so many challenges that face women and girls, we need progress - not to fight the same fights and move backwards."

Canadian Prime Minister said the news was "horrific".

"No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said the decision was a "big step backwards", while French President Emmanuel Macron recognised abortion is a fundamental right which must be protected.

Abortion is a fundamental right for all women. It must be protected. I wish to express my solidarity with the women whose liberties are being undermined by the Supreme Court of the United States. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 24, 2022

2. William Tyrrell’s 11th birthday marked by police.

NSW police have marked what would have been the 11th birthday of William Tyrrell on Sunday, as the force continues to attempt to crack the case of the missing boy.

William was three when he disappeared from his foster grandmother's home in Kendall, on the NSW mid north Coast in September 2014.

A high-profile search for the body of the missing toddler in Kendall wrapped up last December without any obvious breakthroughs but detectives are not giving up.

Today is William Tyrrell's 11th birthday - and eight years on from his disappearance, tragically no trace of William has ever been found.

"The NSW Police Force remains committed to finding William Tyrrell and investigations by the Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann are ongoing," the force said in a statement on Sunday.

"Strike force detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and other investigative activity, including those under Coronial Orders, as well as reviewing all material with the assistance of various experts."

A $1 million reward for information leading to William's recovery still stands.

3. Maxwell may seek sentencing delay, says lawyer.

Warning: This post mentions suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been put on suicide watch at a Brooklyn jail, and may seek to delay her Tuesday sentencing for aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls, her lawyer says.

In a letter to the judge overseeing Maxwell's case, Maxwell's lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, says her client is "unable to properly prepare, for sentencing" after officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Friday declared the suicide watch and abruptly moved Maxwell to solitary confinement.

Sternheim says Maxwell was given a "suicide smock" and her clothing, toothpaste, soap and legal papers were taken away.

Lawyers for jailed former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell said she had been put on suicide watch and moved to solitary confinement, despite not being suicidal

The lawyer also says Maxwell "is not suicidal", a conclusion she says a psychologist who evaluated the 60-year-old British socialite on Saturday morning also reached.

"If Ms Maxwell remains on suicide watch, is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing, becomes sleep deprived, and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel, we will be formally moving on Monday for an adjournment," Sternheim wrote.

A spokesman for US Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan, whose office prosecuted Maxwell, declined to comment.

Maxwell was convicted on December 29 on five criminal counts, including sex trafficking, for recruiting and grooming four girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through ﻿﻿Lifeline﻿﻿ on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

4. Omicron sub-variant cases surge.

An Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 that can evade vaccine immunity is on the rise in Victoria, with authorities warning it is on track to be the state's major strain in line with virus spread in NSW and Queensland.

Traces of BA.4/BA.5 in Victoria's metro and regional wastewater have "risen significantly in recent weeks, indicating increasing transmission", says Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

Professor Sutton says the lifting numbers follow similar patterns in NSW and Queensland.

"The department of health anticipates the prevalence of BA.4/BA.5 in Victoria is likely to result in an increase in cases, including reinfections and hospital admissions."

"This is because the strain has a greater ability than BA.2 to evade immunity provided by vaccination and earlier COVID-19 infection."

We thank everyone who got vaccinated and tested yesterday.



Our thoughts are with those in hospital, and the families of people who have lost their lives.



Our thoughts are with those in hospital, and the families of people who have lost their lives.

There is no evidence at this stage that BA.4/BA.5 causes more severe disease but authorities are "closely monitoring the situation".

Medical experts last week renewed calls for people to get boosters in the wake of rising infections and hospitalisations.

Almost 50,000 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths have been recorded nationally this weekend.

5. NASA launches first rocket from Australia in 27 years.

NASA has successfully launched a rocket from the remote wilderness of the Northern Territory - the first commercial space launch in Australia's history.

Troublesome winds caused the countdown to be aborted several times before the first of three scheduled rockets finally launched at about half past midnight local time early on Monday from the Arnhem Space Centre on the Dhupuma Plateau, near Nhulunbuy.

The first rocket to take off from Australian soil in 26 years launched into the skies above east Arnhem Land last night.

The rocket, which will help scientists explore how a star's light can influence a planet's habitability, is the first launched by the space agency in Australia in 27 years and first-ever from a commercial spaceport outside the US.

It is carrying an X-ray Quantum Calorimeter, allowing University of Michigan scientists to measure interstellar X-rays with precision to provide new data on the structure and evolution of the cosmos.

NASA last launched from Australia in 1995, when its rockets lifted off from the Royal Australian Air Force Woomera Range Complex in South Australia.

