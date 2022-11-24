BOM predicts another wet summer ahead, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
7:42pm
7:30pm
7:20pm
7:17pm
Latest posts
BOM predicts wet summer ahead in east, as NSW flood response continues.
The Bureau of Meteorology is warning summer will be soggy in the east of Australia, with more rain and inevitable flooding yet again.
It said December to February rainfall was likely (meaning a greater than 60 per cent chance) to be above average for the eastern half of Queensland, New South Wales, much of Victoria and eastern Tasmania.
Meanwhile, Western Australia is predicted to have less rain than average.
The Bureau's long-range forecast for summer shows it's likely to be wetter than usual in the east and drier in the west. There is continued flood risk for some regions. Nights will generally be warm across the country. Learn more: https://t.co/NLwUSnEc1q pic.twitter.com/0ODopbvzaC— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) November 24, 2022
Currently, the NSW flood response has shifted to Euabalong, where the Lachlan River is set to peak.
NSW SES deputy commissioner Dean Storey said resources were being focused on towns including Condobolin and Euabalong along the Lachlan River, Bourke on the Darling River, and Deniliquin and Moulamein on the Edward River.
"NSW SES members conducted community liaison in preparation for this predicted major flood in Euabalong,'' he said.
"NSW SES continues to undertake resupply for essential goods and medication while they remain isolated, and sandbag requests."
Premier Dominic Perrottet will be talking with locals and assessing the devastation at the flood-hit central west town of Condobolin on Friday.
The SES told residents they can return to Condobolin with caution, but 83 warnings remain in place.
Mr Perrottet said fixing 10,000km of damaged roads battered by the floods remains a priority in the reconstruction process.
The Bureau of Meteorology says major flooding from the Murray River is occurring at Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend and Euston - all cross-border towns with Victoria.
In Bourke, the main Barwon-Darling river flood peak is approaching levels above the 1998 flood record, with a peak also expected overnight
The Murrumbidgee River at Balranald Weir is also heading towards a 7.3m peak.
-With AAP.
UN rights council backs Iran unrest probe.
The United Nations Human Rights Council has voted to appoint an independent investigation into Iran's deadly repression of protests, passing the motion to cheers of activists amid an intensifying crackdown in Kurdish areas over recent days.
Volker Turk, the UN rights commissioner, had earlier demanded that Iran end its "disproportionate" use of force in quashing protests that have erupted after the death in custody of 22-year old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.
The protests have particularly focused on women's rights, but have also called for the fall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Amazing! UN Human Rights Council votes by overwhelming 25-6 to condemn Iran abuses & create first-ever investigative mission into Ayatollah regime’s crimes. Bravo to everyone who fought. So much more needs to be done. But may this be one more straw to break the camel’s back. https://t.co/eM5d10sry4 pic.twitter.com/xejiY1GIIL— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 24, 2022
The mission will collect evidence into abuses during the authorities' deadly crackdown.
Turk, who said Iran faced a "full fledged human rights crisis" with 14,000 people arrested, including children, said Iran's government had not responded to his request to visit the country.
Iran's representative at the Geneva meeting Khadijeh Karimi earlier accused the United States and its allies of using the council to target Iran, a move she called "appalling and disgraceful".
Iran has given no death toll for protesters but a deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Thursday that about 50 police had died and hundreds been injured in the unrest - the first official figure for deaths among security forces.
The crackdown has been particularly intense in Kurdish areas, located in western Iran, with the UN rights monitor this week noting reports of 40 deaths there over the past week.
-With AAP.
Baker Boy wins album of the year at ARIAs.
Rapper Baker Boy has won five ARIA Awards including album of the year, for the critically acclaimed Gela.
Baker Boy, otherwise known as Danzal James Baker, gave his album of the year acceptance speech in his indigenous language Yolgnu Matha, which is native to northeast Arnhem Land.
He rapped Meditjin for the crowd at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, but then was back on stage moments later to receive the gong for best hip hop/rap release.
"This is crazy!" he exclaimed, dedicating the gong to family and young people back home.
"We can make that success ... I did it, I've been there and I know you can," he said.
Baker Boy also took home best solo artist, while his album Gela won best cover art and mix engineer-best mixed album.
Tones And I won song of the year for her tune 'Cloudy Day', her fifth ARIA Award win, and said the awards had an awesome line-up in 2022.
"Its pretty cool to see the future of Australian music representing tonight," she said.
Rock band Amyl and the Sniffers took home two ARIAs: best group and best rock album, and had the crowd on their feet with a performance of 'Guided By Angels'.
The Wiggles won best children's album and best Australian live act, while best pop release went to The Kid LAROI.
There were also tributes to the late Olivia Newton-John, Archie Roach and Judith Durham, all of whom have been inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
-With AAP.
Death threats & police tactics: The life of a pet detective.
For most of us, the job title pet detective has only one reference: Ace Ventura.
But while Jim Carrey turned the profession into a comedic routine, there are actual real life pet detectives out there who will help track down your furry family member should they go missing.
Today we discover the techniques they use to find your fur baby and what it takes to become a pet detective for real.
