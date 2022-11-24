BOM predicts another wet summer ahead, and everything women are talking about today.

By Chelsea McLaughlin

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning summer will be soggy in the east of Australia, with more rain and inevitable flooding yet again.

It said December to February rainfall was likely (meaning a greater than 60 per cent chance) to be above average for the eastern half of Queensland, New South Wales, much of Victoria and eastern Tasmania.

Meanwhile, Western Australia is predicted to have less rain than average.

The Bureau's long-range forecast for summer shows it's likely to be wetter than usual in the east and drier in the west. There is continued flood risk for some regions. Nights will generally be warm across the country. Learn more: https://t.co/NLwUSnEc1q pic.twitter.com/0ODopbvzaC — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) November 24, 2022

Currently, the NSW flood response has shifted to Euabalong, where the Lachlan River is set to peak.

NSW SES deputy commissioner Dean Storey said resources were being focused on towns including Condobolin and Euabalong along the Lachlan River, Bourke on the Darling River, and Deniliquin and Moulamein on the Edward River.

"NSW SES members conducted community liaison in preparation for this predicted major flood in Euabalong,'' he said.

"NSW SES continues to undertake resupply for essential goods and medication while they remain isolated, and sandbag requests."

Premier Dominic Perrottet will be talking with locals and assessing the devastation at the flood-hit central west town of Condobolin on Friday.

The SES told residents they can return to Condobolin with caution, but 83 warnings remain in place.

Mr Perrottet said fixing 10,000km of damaged roads battered by the floods remains a priority in the reconstruction process.

The Bureau of Meteorology says major flooding from the Murray River is occurring at Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend and Euston - all cross-border towns with Victoria.

In Bourke, the main Barwon-Darling river flood peak is approaching levels above the 1998 flood record, with a peak also expected overnight

The Murrumbidgee River at Balranald Weir is also heading towards a 7.3m peak.

-With AAP.