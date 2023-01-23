By Brielle Burns

Content warning: This story deals with sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.



Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed US prison officials allowed her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to die in jail, during her first TV interview behind bars.

The 61-year-old is serving a 20-year sentence after she was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American financier and convicted paedophile in 2021.

In a preview clip of an interview with TalkTV, which will air in the UK today, Maxwell addressed Epstein's victims.

"Epstein died, and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities that allowed that to happen," she said in the clip.

"I hope that they have some closure by the judicial process that took place."

There are more startling claims from Ghislaine Maxwell this morning - as she accused US officials of allowing Jeffrey Epstein to die behind bars. @CGreenbank9 #9News pic.twitter.com/DxbPd8K9uL — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 23, 2023



Maxwell also claimed the infamous photo of Prince Andrew standing next to Virginia Giuffre in her London home in 2000 is fake.

"I don't believe it's real for a second, in fact I'm sure it's not," she said in a separate clip of the interview.

"There's never been an original and further there's no photograph, and I've only ever seen a photocopy of it."

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.