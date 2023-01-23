Live updates
7:54pm
7:24pm
7:15pm
Latest posts
Ghislaine Maxwell says US authorities allowed Jeffrey Epstein to die in prison.
Content warning: This story deals with sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.
Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed US prison officials allowed her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to die in jail, during her first TV interview behind bars.
The 61-year-old is serving a 20-year sentence after she was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American financier and convicted paedophile in 2021.
In a preview clip of an interview with TalkTV, which will air in the UK today, Maxwell addressed Epstein's victims.
"Epstein died, and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities that allowed that to happen," she said in the clip.
"I hope that they have some closure by the judicial process that took place."
There are more startling claims from Ghislaine Maxwell this morning - as she accused US officials of allowing Jeffrey Epstein to die behind bars. @CGreenbank9 #9News pic.twitter.com/DxbPd8K9uL— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 23, 2023
Maxwell also claimed the infamous photo of Prince Andrew standing next to Virginia Giuffre in her London home in 2000 is fake.
"I don't believe it's real for a second, in fact I'm sure it's not," she said in a separate clip of the interview.
"There's never been an original and further there's no photograph, and I've only ever seen a photocopy of it."
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
Women could access their partner's DV record in NSW.
People living in NSW could soon be able to see if their partner has a history of domestic violence, under a scheme proposed by the coalition.
The NSW government said it would allow people in a relationship to access the domestic violence offending history of their partner if it wins the March state election.
"This is all about ensuring that women across NSW are safe," NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said yesterday.
"With changing technology it's incredibly important that women are safe and secure and have access to information to ensure that the relationship they are in is safe."
Women in NSW will soon be able to check if their partner has previously been convicted of any domestic violence offences under the Right To Ask scheme | @alicemhogg #nswpol pic.twitter.com/plbEMvJpnX— 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) January 23, 2023
Through the 'Right To Ask Scheme', NSW Police will be able to disclose information to an individual about their partner's previous abusive or violent offending over the phone, or via an online portal.
The scheme was welcomed in principle by NSW Labor and industry stakeholders, but was slammed by the NSW Greens, who said the government failed to properly consult with domestic violence support groups.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Marilyn Monroe biopic nominated for worst picture.
In entertainment news, a biopic on Marilyn Monroe has received the most nominations for this year's Razzie Awards, recognising the worst performances of 2022.
Blonde, inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroe and starring actress Ana de Armas, has earned eight nominations including worst picture, worst screenplay and worst director.
"Called a 'biopic that's not a biopic' by its makers, it 'explores' the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe… by continuing to exploit her posthumously'," Razzies' organisers said, according to the ABC.
Nominees for Worst picture at the Razzie Awards:— The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) January 23, 2023
"Blonde"
"Disney’s Pinocchio"
"Good Mourning"
"The King’s Daughter"
"Morbius" pic.twitter.com/7n5KgS9DCp
Comedy film Good Mourning, starring Megan Fox’s man Machine Gun Kelly, scored seven nominations while Jared Leto and Tom Hanks have been nominated for worst actor for their performances in Mobius and Pinocchio.
This year's Razzie 'winners' will be announced on March 11, a day before the Oscars.