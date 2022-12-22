Afghanistan's women protest Taliban's ban on education for all women.

By Brielle Burns

Australians travelling interstate or overseas for Christmas can expect delays when they reach the airport, with millions passing through the gates this season.

It's the first Christmas without any restrictions since the pandemic and Aussies are taking advantage, with domestic travel bouncing back to more than 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Sydney Airport is expecting 2.2 million passengers during the peak holiday period of December 12 until New Year's Day, with 60 additional staff added to help corral the crowds and help priority passengers.

Melbourne Airport is registering roughly 100,000 passengers a day in the lead-up to Christmas, with December 24 and Christmas Day itself expected to be slightly quieter.

Thousands of Sydneysiders are hitting the roads and the sky for their annual Christmas break.



Passengers can expect delays when claiming their baggage, with a spokeswoman for the airport explaining staffing issues were affecting wait times.

"With fewer staff that just creates a challenge of unloading the planes and getting it to passengers quickly," she said. "But we've been working with all of the airlines and their ground handling companies and they've been working to build back up their staffing."

Sydney Airport continues to face criticism over staffing, with the United Workers Union saying subcontracted and inexperienced security guards are slowing screening.

The union says attendance bonuses for working over Christmas have been revoked and replaced with a single serve of plum pudding.

An airport spokeswoman said the issue should be worked through by the union and security company, Certis.

- With AAP.