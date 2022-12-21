Live updates
7:38pm
7:31pm
7:07pm
7:03pm
Latest posts
Father and 10yo daughter die in shed fire a week before his wedding.
A father and his 10-year-old daughter have died in a shed fire at a property in regional Queensland.
Emergency services were called to the property at Biggenden, west of Maryborough on Tuesday afternoon before making the discovery.
The man and child are believed to be 54-year-old local baker Todd Mooney and his daughter Kirra.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Gary Pettiford said the man was due to marry his partner and the child's mother next week.
"The whole thing is very tragic for the community out there... they were actually getting married at the property," he said.
The woman involved is distraught and in shock, Det Chief Insp Pettiford said.
"It will to be a long time before she comes to terms with the loss of not only her partner but her daughter," he said.
Once it's safe to enter the structure, forensic experts will begin to gather evidence and the remains will be retrieved.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
"This investigation will go for at least two to three days before we'll know anything concrete," Det Chief Insp Pettiford said.
- With AAP.
Manslaughter charges over NSW flood deaths.
A Sydney man faces possible jail time over the deaths of two men who were swept from a ute during the recent NSW floods.
Yesterday, 41-year-old Jawad Al Hussein was charged with two counts of manslaughter seven weeks after allegedly attempting to negotiate a causeway on swollen Prestons Creek at Bevendale, west of Goulburn.
The vehicle was swept by floodwaters into the waterway, police said at the time.
Al Hussein and another man in the cabin of the ute swam to safety but two others - aged 30 and 32 - who were travelling in the tray, were taken downstream. Their bodies were found days later.
Driver charged with manslaughter after two men in tray of his ute died in NSW flood waters, police say https://t.co/XCDh0y2suT— Guardian news (@guardiannews) December 20, 2022
A day after his arrest, Al Hussein faced Parramatta Local Court yesterday and was granted bail. Conditions include a $300,000 bail surety and that he report to police three times a week. He is also barred from driving.
As well as manslaughter, Al Hussein faces two back-up counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and a separate charge of driving while suspended.
He's due back in court in February.
Meanwhile, a body believed to be that of a missing elderly Queensland man has been recovered from floodwaters in southwestern NSW.
The 89-year-old was last known to be travelling from Gympie on October 31 and was headed for South Australia via Victoria, police said.
After someone spotted a flooded vehicle in the small rural town of Barmedman on Tuesday, officers located the man's body inside. While it is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man.
- With AAP.
Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson welcomes first child with fiancé.
Former Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson has welcomed her first child with her fiancé Sam Morrison.
The actress and singer, who won The Masked Singer in 2020, shared a photo of her baby boy, named Bobby Ray, on Instagram yesterday.
"It was always you our darling boy," she captioned the post.
Anderson first announced she was pregnant back in June, two months after sharing news of her and Morrison's engagement.
"The best is yet to come and we couldn't be more excited," she said at the time of her pregnancy announcement.
How to avoid the travel chaos this Christmas.
Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year for many of us, but it also might be one of the worst if you’re at an airport.
With flight prices, delays and cancellations all having increased this year, there's no better time to have a strategy in place for taking your flight.
Today we speak to two people who have just boarded or are about to board their flights home for Christmas, to find out what strategies they used to avoid the mayhem that is taking a flight over the Christmas period.
We also speak to CEO of the Australian Airports Association, James Goodwin on why some of these issues are occurring and how best to prepare for them.
Feature Image: Nine News/[email protected]