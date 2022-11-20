Live updates
7:35pm
7:26pm
7:19pm
7:11pm
Latest posts
WA seeks to modernise abortion laws.
Western Australians are being urged to have their say as the state government prepares to modernise the state's outdated abortion laws.
Pregnancy termination laws have remained unchanged for almost 25 years, forcing some women to travel interstate to access care that is either not lawful in WA or difficult to access.
The McGowan government says overhauling the legislation will remove clinically unnecessary barriers for women accessing abortion care and bring WA into line with other jurisdictions.
Western Australia is considering further abortion law reforms. They have just released a health discussion paper, with submissions open until 17 December: https://t.co/LAblooqjHj 🎉— Bonney Corbin (@BonneyCorbin) November 20, 2022
Proposed changes include decriminalising abortion, increasing the gestational limit for a procedure from 20 to 24 weeks, abolishing mandatory counselling and scrapping the need for a GP referral.
"We want to hear back from the community, primarily (from) women who've experienced the challenges of the current laws and also practitioners who have to work under the current framework," Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said.
"We want to hear what their experience has been like and how they think abortion should look in Western Australia."
Last year, WA passed legislation to allow safe access zones for women accessing abortions, preventing people from picketing within 150 metres of facilities that provide termination services.
Women's Interests Minister Simone McGurk said the changes would be another important step in improving access to abortion care.
"Abortion is a fundamental part of women's healthcare - it's a right that should be fiercely protected," she said. "Safety, privacy and dignity when accessing abortion are vital.
"I urge women to have their say to ensure the legislation remains fit for purpose."
The state government has launched a four-week public consultation period and the legislation is expected to be introduced to parliament in 2023.
- With AAP.
Five dead, 18 injured in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting.
"Heroic" club goers fought and stopped a gunman shortly after he opened fire inside a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 others, according to police.
Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was taken into custody minutes after the shooting broke out on Saturday night and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q.
Club Q, which describes itself as an adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub, called the events a "hate attack" in a statement on its Facebook page. Authorities said they were investigating whether the attack was motivated by hate.
A 22-year-old gunman has opened fire in a gay nightclub in the U-S state of Colorado, killing at least five people and wounding 18.— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) November 20, 2022
DETAILS: https://t.co/3LoklGhz6j @lizziepearl #9News pic.twitter.com/Ph5t6KkO86
Two firearms were found at the scene, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a press conference on Sunday morning, adding the suspect used a long rifle during the rampage.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is gay himself, commended the "brave individuals who blocked the gunman" in a statement released on Twitter in which he called the shooting "horrific, sickening, and devastating".
November 20, 2022
In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police. At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in recent US history until a shooter killed 60 people at a music festival in Las Vegas in 2017.
- With AAP.
Lisa Wilkinson leaves The Project.
In case you missed it, Lisa Wilkinson has announced she will no longer be hosting The Project.
The 62-year-old announced the news at the end of last night's episode, saying, "From tonight I'm stepping back from hosting the show."
"Sitting at this desk and working with this incredible team - I can't look at you, Hamish," she continued. "Both in front of and behind the camera, has been an absolute privilege. These people are genuinely some of the most talented and decent humans I know. And you, our passionate, engaged audience, have been so kind in making me feel so welcome in your homes. I've had a ball, but for me, right now, it's time for a change."
Wilkinson went on to say that while she's stepping back from the show after five years, she's not leaving Ten.
"We are looking at some very exciting work ideas ahead," she explained. "But I also have to be honest with you, the last six months have not been easy, and the targeted toxicity from areas of the media has taken its toll.
"Not just on me, but on people I love. Don't get me wrong, I'm not above criticism, far from it," she continued.
"I'm human, and I don't always get it right, none of us do, but by God I've tried. I've given this job everything I have, and I hope you, at home, know that. I hope I've brought you stories that matter and introduced you to people whose lives and experiences might otherwise never be told, and helped bring into focus issues that deserve our collective attention."
The news comes just a few months after Carrie Bickmore also announced that she's leaving the program at the end of the year.
- With AAP.
Every question we have about COVID's fourth wave.
It may sound like Déjà vu, but COVID's back for a fourth wave. And as much as we’d all love to stick our fingers in our ears and close our eyes, the reality is, cases across Australia are on the rise.
While figures are still 85 per cent below the previous peak of late July, average daily cases last week were 47 per cent higher than the week before.
The spike has led to Queensland raising its alert level from amber to green, and the push to get up to date with vaccines is starting to increase. So what do we know about these new variants, and how concerned should we be?
Today we answer all of your questions about the current COVID wave, and what it could mean for the next few weeks as we countdown to Christmas.
Feature Image: Michael Currie/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty/AAP/Channel Ten.