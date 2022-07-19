By Brielle Burns

Here are the top five news stories you need to know to start off your day.

1. Aussies urged to wear masks as COVID vaccine approved for children under six.

Aussies are being urged to work from home where possible, wear masks in crowded areas and get the booster doses they are eligible for amid soaring COVID-19 cases.

In the past week, more than 300,000 cases have been recorded in Australia, but Health Minister Mark Butler believes the true number to be much higher.

"This third Omicron wave for 2022 is proving to be a very, very significant one," Butler said yesterday.

"We are seeing hundreds and hundreds of thousands of Australians infected every single week in this wave. As of today, there are more than 5200 Australians in hospital with COVID. That number has increased very dramatically over recent weeks."

Health minister Mark Butler says real rates of COVID infection “likely more than double” the reported figures



Chief medical officer Paul Kelly says people should consider wearing masks in the workplace, & employers should allow working from home



Both entered wearing face masks pic.twitter.com/AQHl1zyWdW — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) July 19, 2022

Chief medical officer Paul Kelly said wearing a mask would help curb case numbers, protect people and reduce the strain on hospitals.

"We cannot stop this wave of infections, but we can slow the spread and protect the vulnerable," he said."We have done this before and we can do it again."

As cases continue to rise, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional approval for Moderna's vaccine for children aged six months to six years.

It is the first time a vaccine for the age group has received provisional approval in Australia. However, final approval would need to be granted before the rollout could begin.

Australia recorded more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths yesterday.

2. Labor responds to ‘shocking’ environment report.

Australians have been promised a fundamental overhaul of environmental laws after a major report detailing shocking declines in the health of native ecosystems.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says people will be confronted to learn how poorly the environment is doing following the release of the State of the Environment report, which found "the state and trend of the environment of Australia are poor and deteriorating".

Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has slammed the previous Morrison government for leaving "too many urgent warnings" ignored and money left unspent, while addressing the #NPC on the State Of The Environment report. #auspol pic.twitter.com/4WB8jvzvRu — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) July 19, 2022

She says Labor will respond to the scathing Samuel review of national environmental laws - delivered under the previous government - by year's end.

"We'll then develop new environmental legislation for 2023," she told the National Press Club yesterday.

"What the environment needs is a changed system. That's the message from the Samuel review. That's the message from the State of the Environment report.

"Without structural change we'll be resigning ourselves to another decade of failure without the tools we need to arrest our decline."

She also committed Labor to affording some level of protection to 30 per cent of Australia's land and oceans by 2030.

3. UK records highest ever temp of 40C as fire engulfs homes.

The United Kingdom has recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C as a heatwave gripping Europe intensifies, forcing train tracks to buckle and fuelling a spate of fires across London.

The Met Office said a new provisional record temperature of 40.3C was recorded in Coningsby, in central England, with 29 sites across the country experiencing temperatures in excess of the previous high of 38.7C recorded in 2019.

"Research conducted here at the Met Office has demonstrated that it's virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40C in an undisrupted climate but climate change driven by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures possible," said Stephen Belcher from the Met Office.

🌡️ For the first time ever, 40 Celsius has provisionally been exceeded in the UK



London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2°C at 12:50 today



📈 Temperatures are still climbing in many places, so remember to stay #WeatherAware ⚠️#heatwave #heatwave2022 pic.twitter.com/GLxcR6gjZX — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2022

A large fire has engulfed homes in the village of Wennington, train services on major routes from London up the east and west coast were cancelled and electricity companies have reported mass outages.

London's Ambulance Service said it had been dealing with 400 calls an hour because of the extreme heat.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of patients experiencing heat exposure, breathing difficulties, dizziness and fainting," said Peter Rhodes, the deputy director of ambulance operations.

Blazes can be seen across east and north London from Sky News' helicopter.



Places like Wennington and Dagenham have lost multiple houses to the fire.



Live updates on the UK heatwave: https://t.co/NvxWFA7hul pic.twitter.com/oq1iFV6UQ6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 19, 2022

The arrival of a searing heatwave that first sparked wildfires across Europe before arriving in Britain has turned the spotlight on to "net zero" pledges made by the candidates running to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

4. Refugee claims hotel detention unlawful.

A refugee is suing the federal government over allegations he was unlawfully detained inside two Melbourne hotels for 14 months after being transferred for medical treatment.

Mostafa Azimitabar, who is Kurdish Iranian, was detained on Christmas Island after trying to arrive in Australia by boat in 2013. He was brought to Australia in November 2019 to receive medical attention.

However, instead of being transferred for treatment, he was detained at the Mantra Hotel for 13 months and the Park Hotel for one month.

Moz Azimitabar has spent eight years in detention at Christmas and Manus Islands, before being held in Melbourne hotels. With his case against the Federal Government in court now, @AzimiMoz tells us when he began thinking his treatment was illegal. pic.twitter.com/MuU6gUE1eN — The Project (@theprojecttv) July 19, 2022

Azimitabar's barrister Lisa De Ferrari told the Federal Court his detention was unlawful because the immigration minister himself didn't approve in writing of the hotels being used as detention facilities.

She said then-minister Alan Tudge delegated the responsibility to officers and claimed any money spent setting up the Mantra and Park hotels as detention centres was not authorised by law.

"The place at which you detain someone ... under the Australian Constitution has to be a place where the Commonwealth actually has an authority to detain you and an authority to do so by the expenditure of money," De Ferrari told the court yesterday.

Azimitabar, who was released into the community on a bridging visa in January 2021, is seeking an unspecified amount in damages. The hearing continues today.

5. Twitter and Musk head to October trial.

Twitter and Elon Musk will go to trial in October, after Twitter sued the billionaire to force him to go through with his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company,

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Court of Chancery in Delaware said the parties were capable of handling an expedited trial and as a public company Twitter deserved to have the cloud hanging over it resolved quickly.

"The reality is delay threatens irreparable harm to the sellers," she said, referring to Twitter.

Twitter and Elon Musk will go to trial in October over whether the billionaire must complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday. https://t.co/feO8w9XHbu — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 19, 2022

Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April but later announced he intended to walk away from the deal last week.

The trial will last five days.

That's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the top news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.