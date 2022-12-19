By Brielle Burns

A man has been charged with the murder of a 37-year-old woman in a New South Wales unit.

Emergency services were called to a unit complex in Albion Park Rail just after 11pm on Sunday, following concerns for the woman’s welfare.

The woman was found seriously injured inside the unit but despite the efforts of police and paramedics, she died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was later arrested at the property and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he was charged with murder.

The man was refused bail and will appear in court today.

More information: https://t.co/L59vibv3tQ pic.twitter.com/ptG2ETiBkf — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) December 19, 2022

The woman's death comes as a 31-year-old woman was found dead in a home in Cranebrook in Sydney's west on Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the victim and the perpetrator may be known to one another, saying there was no signs of forced entry and they do not believe the incident was a case of arbitrary violence.

"We don't believe that this is a random act," Acting Commander for Nepean, Chief Inspector John Nelson said Monday.

Police have been told the woman did not live at the home but was known to the occupants, who made the emergency call.



- With AAP.