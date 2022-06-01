By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

Yesterday Linda Burney became Australia's first ever Aboriginal woman and the second First Nations person to be sworn in as the Indigenous Australians minister.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the 65-year-old trailblazer and proud Wiradjuri woman right here.

But first, here are the biggest stories women are talking about today.

1. Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp says he "feels at peace" after a jury found he had won his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard.

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation, jurors returned a verdict in favour of Depp today, with the actor awarded compensatory damages of $US10 million and a further $US5 million in punitive damages.

Depp sued the Aquaman star for $US50 million ($A69 million) over the piece, titled: "I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change."

The article does not mention him by name, yet his lawyers said it falsely implied he physically and sexually abused Heard while they were together.

In a statement, Depp, who was not present for the verdict, told fans that "a new chapter has finally begun".

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed," he said.

"All in the blink of an eye... And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled... I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

Following the verdict, Heard said she was "disappointed with what this verdict means for other women."

"I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women."

2. Coalition set to hold most seats in Senate.

The Coalition is set to have the most senators in the new parliament, as counting for the upper house continues following the election.

Based on current projections, the party will likely pick up three Senate seats in Victoria and South Australia, bringing their expected total to 33 upper house members.

Labor is set to hold 26 seats when the Senate sits in July, with three new faces in Jana Stewart and Linda White from Victoria and Fatima Payman from Western Australia.

As a First Nations woman, I never imagined that this is where I would be today. A Senator for the state of Victoria.



I grew up believing that governments didn’t have me or others that grew up in similar circumstances to mine, at its heart. 1/3 🧵 #auspol pic.twitter.com/yUDOfrm4Gv — Senator Jana Stewart (@JanaStewartVIC) May 22, 2022

There will be 12 Greens members in the Senate, should the current projections hold, with the party in line to pick up three extra seats.

Based on the current numbers, Labor and the Greens combining for a vote would be able to block proposals from the Coalition, but would not have enough to secure a majority on the Senate floor without the help of a crossbench member.

Of the 76 seats in the Senate, 40 were up for grabs at the May 21election.

3. Aussie Paralympian told she can’t board flight with wheelchair.

Paralympian and disability advocate Karni Liddell has called for airlines to treat wheelchair users "as people" after she was told she couldn't bring her wheelchair on flight.

Liddell was booked to fly with Jetstar from Brisbane to Proserpine in the Whitsundays, where she was speaking at a domestic violence workshop.

However, when she arrived at the airport, she was told her wheelchair, which contains a lithium battery, was not allowed on board despite having a dangerous goods certificate issued by Qantas and Jetstar.

"As soon as this happened I knew I wasn't going to fly," she told 9News.

"After an hour she (the crew member) said 'ma'am you can fly but you can't bring your wheelchair'.

"I said 'it'd be like me telling you to fly and just take your legs off' and she said 'stop being rude to me'."

The Paralympian, who has been previously pulled of flights, said airlines need to improve the way they treat people travelling with wheelchairs.

"I want them to treat us as people and passengers and customers," she told publication. "I have never been treated like a customer."

A Jetstar spokesperson said in a statement the company has personally apologised to Liddell.

4. Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again.

Bill Cosby will again face sex abuse allegations as lawyers give opening statements in a civil trial that is one of the last remaining legal claims against the disgraced comedian.

Lawyers for 64-year-old Judy Huth will on Wednesday outline the evidence they plan to present that Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16.

The case will hinge on the testimony of Huth, bolstered by photos and other archival exhibits to place the incident in time.

The first civil case to reach trial that accuses Bill Cosby of sexual assault started on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Cosby is being sued by Judy Huth, who asserts that he sexually assaulted her in the 1970s when she was a teenager. https://t.co/BbaIfbKOgL — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 1, 2022

Cosby's lawyers, who say no sexual abuse happened, acknowledge that the 85-year-old comedian took Huth to the Playboy Mansion, as a photo from the visit shows, but they believe she was not a minor when it happened.

The trial is one of the last cases Cosby faces after a Pennsylvania appeals court threw out his criminal sexual assault conviction and freed him from prison 11 months ago.

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has.

5. Hopeful discovery in mission to save koalas.

Koala populations have been detected in the Kosciuszko National Park, which could provide insight into increasing populations of the endangered marsupial.

Male koalas were observed at 14 sites in the park's Byadbo Wilderness Area in surveys conducted in November and February.

"This is good news because, until these recent surveys, there had only been 16 recorded sightings of koalas in Kosciuszko in more than 80 years," said NSW Environment Minister James Griffin.

"This exciting news provides hope that Kosciuszko National Park may be a refuge for this iconic species."

Koalas were listed as endangered last month after a determination from the NSW Threatened Species Scientific Committee, which noted habitat loss had significantly affected populations.

NSW has a $193 million Koala Strategy aimed at conserving habitat and further researching the species to prolong its survival as it attempts to double the state's koala population by 2050.

150,000 trees planted on NSW farms create habitat highways for koalas https://t.co/98jPUCIwyv — ABC Rural (@ABCRural) June 1, 2022

You're all up to speed. We'll be back with more news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.