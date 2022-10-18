news New weather warnings for saturated states, and everything women are talking about today. Gemma Bath News Editor October 18, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT New weather warnings for saturated states, and everything women are talking about today. Tags: australian-news Related Stories news A new national plan aims to end violence against women and children 'in one generation'. Can it succeed? news Senator accused of 'coaching' lawyers, and everything women are talking about today. news Rivers set to peak in Victoria, and all the news women are talking about today. news Perth mother found dead in bushland, and everything women are talking about today. news What women are talking about today, Friday October 7. news What women are talking about today, Friday September 23. news The women of Iran are furious. news What women are talking about today, Monday September 19. news "A 10yo shouldn't be forced to give birth." The lives affected by Roe v. Wade, one month on. news The serious foot and mouth disease warnings for travellers returning from Bali. Recommended New weather warnings for saturated states, and everything women are talking about today. A tell-all interview & a 'fired' nanny: The wild new claims about Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. 'I wasn't entirely honest about the subject of my book. And then the messages started.' There's a chair that claims to cure incontinence. But does it really work? A new national plan aims to end violence against women and children 'in one generation'. Can it succeed? "Why is it so f**king dark?" 6 thoughts I had while watching House of the Dragon. 'I did a DNA test for fun. It showed my dad wasn't my biological father.' The 5 things no-one tells you about moving to the country. "I categorically and utterly reject that assertion." 5 key moments from Bruce Lehrmann's trial. Senator accused of 'coaching' lawyers, and everything women are talking about today. LEAVE A COMMENT