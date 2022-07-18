Baby and two adults found dead in suspected DV incident, and everything women are talking about this morning.

By Brielle Burns

Warning: This post mentions domestic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

1. Baby and two adults found dead in NT property in suspected domestic violence incident.

The bodies of a man, woman and a baby have been found with a gun at a remote property near Alice Springs, Northern Territory police say.

Officers discovered the 41-year-old man, 40-year-old woman and child about 2.30pm on Sunday at a small outstation, 25km north of the city and are treating the deaths as a domestic violence incident.

"Police located a firearm at the scene and we are treating this as a domestic violence incident," Acting Commander Mark Grieve said yesterday.

"This was an horrific event, and our hearts go out to the family and community members affected by this tragedy."

Community resilience and engagement command team remain at the scene, along with Aboriginal liaison officers, who are supporting the community.

"We are also offering support to first responders and investigators involved," Acting Commander Grieve said.

Earlier, he assured the public there was no ongoing threat to the community.

"I would like to confirm for everyone there is certainly no safety concerns for Alice Springs or the surrounding community as a result of this incident," he said.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

2. PM says isolation rules to stay as states return to school with COVID protocols.

Isolation requirements for people with COVID-19 are not set to change as health experts say now is not the right time for a review.

The advice from the chief medical officer had not changed in relation to reducing the seven-day isolation period, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

This contradicts NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who called for a review of the requirements for workers.

"We need to look at isolation requirements in a way that still maintains downward pressure on our health system," he told Sydney radio 2GB yesterday.

"As we move through the next phase of the pandemic we need to balance up the competing health issues - mental health issues, educational outcomes for our children, allowing people the opportunity to go to work."

Meanwhile, millions of RAT testing kits will be handed out to NSW students over the coming weeks as they return to the classroom today.

Vaccination mandates for most teachers have ended, while other methods of controlling the virus will be boosted for the term's first four weeks. Unvaccinated casual teachers will be allowed in classrooms, while permanent staff who resigned or were dismissed can apply for a new position.

In Victoria, although the state government rejected mask mandates, parents have been sent a letter by the heads of public, independent and Catholic schools requiring face masks be worn indoors for all students over eight, until the end of winter.

3. More cops to target NSW domestic violence.

Dozens of new officers will join specialist NSW police units targeting domestic violence, organised crime and terrorism.

Police Minister Paul Toole says police prosecutions will also get a boost, with an additional 35 positions created to help achieve convictions.

The minister announced 120 new positions yesterday, saying it was the biggest increase in police numbers across the state in more than 30 years.

"We're boosting every area and aspect of the NSW Police Force," he said. "This is about giving police the resources they need to stay ahead of the game and to make sure that they keep our community safe."

NSW specialist police are muscling up to combat organised crime, domestic violence and terrorism.



Additional officers will be attached to a team targeting high-risk domestic violence offenders, such as repeat offenders and those who don't comply with apprehended violence orders.

"(Domestic violence) has been an area of concern ... that takes up a lot of our resources and our time," said Police Commissioner Karen Webb.

The extra positions are part of 550 new officers this financial year the government needs to fulfil a 2018 commitment to hire 1500 staff over four years at a cost of $583 million.

4. UK swelters as extreme heatwave leads to hundreds of deaths in Europe.

Train services have been cut, schools closed and ambulance crews are braced for a rise in emergency calls, as UK temperatures soar into the high 30Cs.

Temperatures had risen to 37.5C in Kew Gardens, west London, by mid-afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year, while the mercury topped 37C in a number of other places.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a level four heat-health alert - described as an "emergency" - a large part of England is under its first red extreme heat warning, issued by the Met Office.

For the first time temperatures of 40°C have been forecast in the UK and the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat has been issued.



Climate change, which has pushed up global temperatures by 1.2C on pre-industrial levels, is making heatwaves longer, more intense and more likely.

A week-long heatwave has already caused hundreds of deaths across Europe.

360 heat-related deaths have been reported in Spain, while Portugal's Health Ministry said 238 people had died between July 7 and 13, the ABC reports.

5. Environment sick, getting sicker, report finds.

Australia's environment is sick and getting sicker as the combined effects of climate change, pollution, land clearing and mining take a dangerous toll, a landmark report says.

The State of the Environment report, a five-yearly health check on the country's natural ecosystems, found the "state and trend of the environment of Australia are poor and deteriorating".

The report details "abrupt" changes in ecological systems over the last five years with climate change adding a devastating new layer to the accumulation of other threats.

The result is a growing list of threatened species trying to survive in shrinking and degraded ecosystems that are being ineffectively managed with too little money, it says.

"Our inability to adequately manage pressures will continue to result in species extinctions and deteriorating ecosystem condition, which are reducing the environmental capital on which current and future economies depend."

The report, which the former Morrison government refused to release before the election, has been variously described by its chief authors as stark and depressing.

New Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has called it shocking. She will use a National Press Club address today to explain how Labor will respond.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

- With AAP.