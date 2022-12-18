By Brielle Burns

Aussie swimming star Kaylee McKeown has made history after winning the 200m backstroke at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships last night.

The 21-year-old is now the first woman to simultaneously hold the Olympic, Commonwealth, world short course and world long course titles in the same event.

The only man to achieve the feat is compatriot Grant Hackett in the 1500m.

"To be up there with someone like him, it's phenomenal and something I will probably cherish for a really long time," said McKeown.

Celebrating her win in a post on Instagram, McKeown wrote," Thank you 2022... You have been one of a kind!"

"I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity to represent my country and even more grateful for the people I get to share it with. Thank you to those who showed love and support, it is more than appreciated."

- With AAP.