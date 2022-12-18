Live updates
Kaylee McKeown makes swimming history.
Aussie swimming star Kaylee McKeown has made history after winning the 200m backstroke at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships last night.
The 21-year-old is now the first woman to simultaneously hold the Olympic, Commonwealth, world short course and world long course titles in the same event.
The only man to achieve the feat is compatriot Grant Hackett in the 1500m.
"To be up there with someone like him, it's phenomenal and something I will probably cherish for a really long time," said McKeown.
Celebrating her win in a post on Instagram, McKeown wrote," Thank you 2022... You have been one of a kind!"
"I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity to represent my country and even more grateful for the people I get to share it with. Thank you to those who showed love and support, it is more than appreciated."
- With AAP.
Oscar-winning Iranian actress arrested after supporting protests.
Oscar-winning Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested after she shared support for protests continuing to grip her country.
According to IRNA, Alidoosti, who is star of the Oscar-winning movie The Salesman, was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.
IRNA also said several other Iranian celebrities had ''been summoned by the judiciary body over publishing provocative content.'' It did not say how many or provide further details.
According to the report published on the state media's official Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide ''any documents in line with her claims.''
In her post, the 38-year-old actress said, "His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organisation who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity."
Shekari was executed December 9 after being charged by an Iranian court with blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the country's security forces with a machete.
Iranian actress #TaranehAlidoosti was arrested on Saturday 17th December.— Pouria Zeraati (@pouriazeraati) December 17, 2022
On 9th November, Ms. Alidoosti published a photo of herself without compulsory hijab in her Instagram page, holding a paper with #WomanLifeFreedom written on it.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/cesXaoXGOu
Alidoosti has made at least three posts on her Instagram account expressing solidarity with protesters since the demonstrations broke out in September, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Her account, which had some 8 million followers, was suspended Sunday.
- With AAP.
Two new Project hosts announced amid shake-up.
The Project has announced the two new hosts joining the desk next year, following the departure of three of their co-hosts.
Comedians Sam Taunton and Michael Hing will be the new faces joining Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Hamish Macdonald and Georgie Tunny on the new panel.
According to the Herald Sun, Taunton, who has appeared as a guest contributor on the show, will appear on The Project on Monday to Thursday while Triple J Drive host Hing will join the show on Friday and Sunday.
2023 looks good on #TheProjectTV with our incredible lineup of @SarahHarris, Waleed Aly, @samtaunton, @hingers, Hamish Macdonald & @georgie_tunny ready to entertain you!— The Project (@theprojecttv) December 17, 2022
Join the conversation, Sunday - Friday, from 6:30 PM on 10! pic.twitter.com/XNKQbo2JUt
The news comes after it was announced Studio 10 presenter Sarah Harris would be joining the show following the departure of co-hosts Carrie Bickmore, Lisa Wilkinson and Peter Helliar.
"[It's] one of biggest jobs on TV", she told Stellar last month.
"I can’t wait to learn more, and have some fun with Waleed and the team. This is one of the biggest jobs in TV, and feels like a once-in-a-lifetime gig."
