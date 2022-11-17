Life sentences for those who downed flight MH17, and everything women are talking about today.

By Brielle Burns

Three men have been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for their role in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine eight years ago.

The passenger flight was shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew including 38 Australians.

"Only the most severe punishment is fitting to retaliate for what the suspects have done, which has caused so much suffering to so many victims and so many surviving relatives," Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday, reading a summary of the ruling.

Families of victims stood weeping and wiping away tears in the courtroom as Steenhuis read the verdict.

The three men convicted were former Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian separatist leader. A fourth man, Russian Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted on all charges.

Phone call intercepts that formed a key part of the evidence against the men suggested they believed they were targeting a Ukrainian fighter jet.

At the time, the area was the scene of fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces, the precursor of this year's conflict.

Victims' representatives said the ruling is an important milestone, though the suspects remain fugitives. They are all believed to be in Russia, which will not extradite them.

Moscow denies any involvement or responsibility for MH17's downing and in 2014 it also denied any presence in Ukraine.

