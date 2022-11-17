Life sentences for those who downed flight MH17, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
Latest posts
Three sentenced to life for downing of flight MH17.
Three men have been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for their role in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine eight years ago.
The passenger flight was shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew including 38 Australians.
"Only the most severe punishment is fitting to retaliate for what the suspects have done, which has caused so much suffering to so many victims and so many surviving relatives," Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday, reading a summary of the ruling.
#BREAKING: After eight years, there is finally justice for the victims of the MH17 disaster - three men found guilty of downing the passenger jet over Ukraine in 2014.— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) November 17, 2022
DETAILS: https://t.co/5aT9veYBPG @Brett_McLeod #9News pic.twitter.com/z3O7lsfLhq
Families of victims stood weeping and wiping away tears in the courtroom as Steenhuis read the verdict.
The three men convicted were former Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian separatist leader. A fourth man, Russian Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted on all charges.
Phone call intercepts that formed a key part of the evidence against the men suggested they believed they were targeting a Ukrainian fighter jet.
At the time, the area was the scene of fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces, the precursor of this year's conflict.
Victims' representatives said the ruling is an important milestone, though the suspects remain fugitives. They are all believed to be in Russia, which will not extradite them.
Moscow denies any involvement or responsibility for MH17's downing and in 2014 it also denied any presence in Ukraine.
- With AAP.
Guy Sebastian's former manager jailed.
Guy Sebastian's former manager has been jailed for a maximum of four years and ordered to repay more than $624,000 fraudulently taken from the Australian Idol winner over eight years.
Yesterday, Judge Tim Gartelmann sealed Titus Emanuel Day's fate, putting him behind bars for at least two years and six months, when he will be eligible for parole.
The 49-year-old's conviction comes after a NSW District Court jury found him guilty of 34 fraud charges in June.
"All (charges) were committed for financial gain though this is inherent in offences of this kind. The offender used the money other than for Mr Sebastian's benefit," Judge Gartelmann said at Sydney's Downing Centre.
The former manager of Guy Sebastian has been jailed for up to four years - for embezzling money from the Australian singer | @TallulahT_ pic.twitter.com/ctUDBmUPuP— 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) November 17, 2022
With payments for Sebastian's performances sent to trust accounts held by Day's firm, 6 Degrees, the talent manager failed to remit what was owed to the pop star from 2009 until November 2017, when the pair fell out.
Funds owed included royalties, performance and ambassador fees, including for a wedding in Venice, singing at a Taylor Swift tour, an ambassadorship for Dreamworld, and playing at a New Year's Day Big Bash cricket event.
- With AAP.
Neighbours is returning to our screens.
In case you missed it, Neighbours will be returning to our screens months after its emotional finale.
The popular Aussie soap initially wrapped in July after 37 years, when production company Fremantle failed to find it a new home.
Now the hit show will return to Channel 10, with filming set to begin next year.
🚨 Breaking News from Erinsborough! 🚨— Neighbours (@neighbours) November 17, 2022
Neighbours will return for a brand-new series next year exclusively on @AmazonFreevee, alongside thousands of episodes from previous seasons to stream as you please. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1Qq2fIPgog
Prime Video have also confirmed that the revitalised series will be available on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand seven days following the free-to-air viewing on Channel 10.
"Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street," said Lauren Anderson from Amazon Studios.
"We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers."
Can Trump win the 2024 US election?
Up until now, it had been a rumour, then a whisper, that has now turned into a full on shout as Donald Trump announced this week that he'll be running for the presidency again in 2024.
Today, we find out the likelihood that Trump will actually make it back into the White House and what these midterm results tell us about how he'll fair at the ballot box.
Feature Image: Alexander Usenko/Anadolu Agency/Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty/[email protected]