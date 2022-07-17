By Brielle Burns

Morning,

Yesterday marked eight years since the downing of flight MH17.

We took a look back at the tragedy that claimed the lives 298 people including 80 children and how protestors marked the anniversary, here.

These are the top news stories you need to know today, Monday July 18.

1. $750 COVID isolation payment to resume as second COVID cruise ship docks in Sydney.

COVID-19 isolation payments will resume later this week, as health authorities try to stop rising case numbers across the country.

From Wednesday, employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need to isolate from their jobs can receive a $750 payment.

It comes after the federal government agreed to extend the isolation payments to the end of September, after the scheme concluded on June 30.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the payments, which will cost $780 million, were reinstated following health advice on the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases caused by a more infectious strain of the Omicron sub-variant.

Meanwhile, a second cruise ship dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak has docked in Sydney.

More than 100 people on board the Pacific Explorer, which was carrying 2800 passengers and crew, have tested positive to COVID-19, after the Coral Princess arrived in Sydney last week.

Carnival Cruises says it will pay for those who do not live close to Sydney to stay in a hotel to complete their week-long isolation.

A second cruise ship dealing with a COVID outbreak onboard is set to dock in Sydney this morning. pic.twitter.com/D059zvmCLr — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) July 17, 2022

In Victoria, the state government has put forward a more than $160 million package to respond to a wave of COVID-19 hospitalisations set to occur in coming weeks.

The money will be used to fund 400 additional specialist staff across 12 major hospitals in Melbourne and Geelong.

The country recorded more than 78,000 new cases and 107 deaths over the weekend.

2. Police search for three missing children in NSW.

Police are searching for three children missing from NSW’s Central Coast.

Geordi Finlayson-Walker, aged nine, and his sisters Sahara, aged eight, and Havana, aged five, are believed to be in the company of their father, Anthony Walker.

They were last seen on Lakeview Road, Umina Beach, around 11.15am on Saturday.

Police were notified after they failed to return home, with family and police concerned for their welfare due to their age.

Have you seen Georgi, Sahara and Havana Finlayson-Walker? The 9, 8, and 5-year-olds are believed to be in the company of their father, Anthony Walker. Last seen Umina Beach yesterday (Sat 16/7). A SMS geo-targeting alert has since been issued. MORE INFO:https://t.co/4qVggTNRC2 pic.twitter.com/UeSdPUEs5l — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) July 17, 2022

Police believe the children may be travelling with their 58-year-old father in a white 2010 Toyota Aurion sedan with NSW registration BNR-21J.

3. Greens yet to decide climate bill stance.

Greens leader Adam Bandt says he wants to work with the government on its upcoming climate bill, but the party's final stance is still undecided.

The government will introduce legislation to formally lock in a 43 per cent emissions reduction target when parliament resumes later this month. The bill will also lock in a net-zero by 2050 goal, as well as require the minister to provide regular updates on how the targets are being met.

The Greens have called for a higher target to be put in place to reduce emissions, despite calls from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for all MPs across the parliament to back the legislation.

Bandt said it was still too early to determine whether the party will support the climate legislation, and did not rule out voting against it alongside the coalition.

"It's good that we're finally taking action on climate, but we need to do better ... we're up for talking, we're up for moving, we're up for shifting," he told the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

"You don't put the fire out while you're pouring petrol on it":@AdamBandt says he wants a discussion on how quickly Australia gets out of coal and gas #Insiders #auspol pic.twitter.com/jx3W9u2Yau — Insiders ABC (@InsidersABC) July 16, 2022

Bandt said he would also call for no new coal and gas projects to be approved, as well as ensuring the 43 per cent target would not be able to be reduced by future governments.

The government would need the support of all 12 Greens in the Senate plus one upper house crossbencher in order to pass any legislation if the opposition vote against the bill.

4. Aussie Cameron Smith wins British Open.

Australian golf player Cameron Smith has won the 150th British Open at St Andrews, after closing with a record eight-under-par 64 on Sunday.

With a remarkable five successive birdies to start the back nine, Smith overtook favourite Rory McIlroy to become the first Australian to claim the win since Greg Norman at Royal St George's in 1993.

A huge congratulations to Brisbane’s Cameron Smith on winning @TheOpen ⛳ Queensland is so proud of you! 👏🏆 #The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/0ofJYrQqgl — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) July 17, 2022

"Ah, geez, what a week. I'm going to fall apart here, I know," Smith said, choking back tears after being handed the trophy.

"All the names on there, every player that's been at the top of their game has won this championship.

"It's pretty cool to be on there. It really hasn't sunk in yet. I don't think it will for a few weeks. Yeah, it's just unreal."

5. Ricky Martin denies incest allegations.

Singer Ricky Martin has denied allegations he engaged in an incestuous relationship with his nephew.

In a statement to TODAY, Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, said, "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges."

"Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew... The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting."

Earlier this month, police attempted to issue a domestic abuse restraining order against Martin, under 'Law 54', also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. Based on the nature of the case, authorities have not revealed the petitioner's name.

Martin has since denied the allegations in the domestic abuse restraining order. He also released an additional statement on Twitter, saying the allegations are "false", also noting he is "grateful for the countless messages of solidarity".

Martin's brother Eric Martin has since revealed the accuser is the singer's 21-year-old nephew - the son of Martin's stepsister - Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, publications Marca and Latin Post reported.

According to Sanchez, Martin exercised "physical and psychological attacks" on him during the relationship they had for seven months. Martin's attorney has said the allegations are untrue.

If found guilty of incest, the singer could face up to 50 years in prison under Puerto Rico's laws.

That's it, you're all up to speed.

