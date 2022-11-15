19 sick from supermarket poppy seeds, and everything women are talking about today.

By Brielle Burns

A number of poppy seed products have been recalled after a series of poisonings around the country.

Woolies and Coles have pulled 100g packs and 240g jars of Hoyts Poppy Seeds from stores nationally with authorities confirming that at least 19 people have presented to hospital emergency departments across Australia after consuming home-brewed poppy seed tea.

Food Standards Australia confirmed that Tuesday’s recall is due to the potential presence of a chemical (thebaine) due to unsafe poppy seeds entering the food supply.

The poppy seeds are not food grade, a joint investigation by state and territory governments found.

"Ongoing investigations indicate the presence of unusually high levels of a naturally occurring chemical, thebaine, in the poppy seeds is likely causing this toxicity," NSW Health said in a statement yesterday.

People are now advised to check the poppy seeds in their kitchens following a nationwide recall of poppy seed products linked to poisoning.



Thebaine is found in poppy varieties and is used in the production of prescription medications including opiates. Poppy seeds grown for food production generally have no detectable amounts of thebaine.

Symptoms of thebaine poisoning include spasms, seizures and difficulty breathing.

