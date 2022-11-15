19 sick from supermarket poppy seeds, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
Nationwide poppy seed recall after 19 people present to ED.
A number of poppy seed products have been recalled after a series of poisonings around the country.
Woolies and Coles have pulled 100g packs and 240g jars of Hoyts Poppy Seeds from stores nationally with authorities confirming that at least 19 people have presented to hospital emergency departments across Australia after consuming home-brewed poppy seed tea.
Food Standards Australia confirmed that Tuesday’s recall is due to the potential presence of a chemical (thebaine) due to unsafe poppy seeds entering the food supply.
The poppy seeds are not food grade, a joint investigation by state and territory governments found.
"Ongoing investigations indicate the presence of unusually high levels of a naturally occurring chemical, thebaine, in the poppy seeds is likely causing this toxicity," NSW Health said in a statement yesterday.
People are now advised to check the poppy seeds in their kitchens following a nationwide recall of poppy seed products linked to poisoning.

Thebaine is found in poppy varieties and is used in the production of prescription medications including opiates. Poppy seeds grown for food production generally have no detectable amounts of thebaine.
Symptoms of thebaine poisoning include spasms, seizures and difficulty breathing.

Novak Djokovic reportedly allowed to play 2023 open.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic is set to play the 2023 Australian Open after reportedly being granted a visa by the federal government.
According to multiple reports, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has overturned Djokovic's three-year-ban from Australia, allowing him to compete in next year's Australian Open and chase his 22nd Grand Slam win.
Novak Djokovic has been cleared to play at the 2023 Australian Open, with his three-year ban from the country set to be overturned.
The 35-year-old Serbian is serving an automatic three-year ban after being dramatically deported on the eve of this year's Open for trying to enter the country while not vaccinated against COVID-19.
The government swiftly cancelled his visa “on health and good order grounds”,
Today marks two months before the 2023 Open gets underway in Melbourne.

Dan Andrews' free pad promise causes stir.
In case you missed it, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has announced his government will provide free pads and tampons if they win the upcoming state election (yay!), and a lot of men on the internet... aren't happy about it.
Labor have promised 1,500 pad and tampon dispensing machines at up to 700 sites including public hospitals, courts, TAFEs, libraries and train stations if they are re-elected on November 26.
We're making tampons free.
Because they're a necessity, not a luxury.
But while many praised the move, which would see Victoria become the first Australian state to provide free period products to the general public, others (read: men) pointed out they were missing out.
"What about the boys, what do we get?" one person commented online.
"For men as well? What about toilet paper - an absolute essential," said another. (ahem, toilet paper is already provided in public places...)
Sky News host Chris Kenny slammed the government's decision as "the lowest of politics", saying Andrews is supplying Victorians with free tampons "for no particular reason".
"This is all about base partisan politics, using taxpayers’ money and a boundless view about the expansion of government to try to win a political advantage over his opponents," he said.
"Could you get a better example of how shallow and cynical our politics has become?"
*eye roll*
