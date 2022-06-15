By Brielle Burns

Morning all and welcome to your live news feed for Thursday, June 10.

Here are the top news stories you need to know this morning.

1. VIC and NSW to introduce an extra year of free schooling.

Every child in Victoria and New South Wales will receive an extra year of free schooling, as part of a multi-billion dollar plan.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet aim to introduce the extra year of school for four and five-year-olds, in the biggest education reform in a generation.

“This is incredible reform that will change lives and deliver enormous educational benefits for children across the state, securing a brighter future for NSW families," said Perrottet.

"We’re ensuring our youngest learners thrive by introducing a full year of preschool education before Kindergarten, as we know how important it is to have a strong educational foundation."

Today we embark on the greatest transformation of early education in a generation. pic.twitter.com/DLkw9Pun7e — Dom Perrottet (@Dom_Perrottet) June 15, 2022

For families in NSW, the extra year of free schooling will begin from 2030 and will take place a year before kindergarten.

In Victoria, the new initiative will start from 2025, with the new year taking place before prep.

The NSW government has committed $5.8 billion over the next 10 years on the new reform, while Victoria has set aside $9 billion.

2. Businesses warn of closures over wage rise.

Businesses could be "sent to the brink" of collapse by the size of the increase to the minimum wage, according to industry groups.

The Fair Work Commission ruled on Wednesday, the nation's lowest paid workers will receive a weekly $40 pay rise from July 1.

The 5.2 per cent increase - the highest in 16 years - means the new rate will sit at $812.60 per week, or $21.38 per hour. The aviation, tourism and hospitality sectors will have their wage hikes deferred to October.

We welcome the Fair Work Commission’s announcement of a $1.05 an hour pay rise for Australians on the minimum wage. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 15, 2022

While unions and the Labor government welcomed the decision, Australia's peak bodies representing hospitality and retail businesses have sounded the alarm that the level of increase could send them bust.

Restaurant and Catering Australia chief executive Belinda Clarke said the decision would compound inflationary pressures for businesses struggling to get back on their feet following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is sadly going to mean more business closures," she said.

"Whilst we are glad that the commission agreed with our submission in deferring the implementation of the award rate increase to October, I know a lot of business owners will have limited ability to absorb the extra cost."

3. Australia updates UN climate submission with new targets.

Australia is set to submit more ambitious climate targets to the United Nations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen will today formalise the government's commitment to a 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030.

They will meet with industry stakeholders for the signing of the modified nationally determined contribution.

Albanese made the announcement of revised targets at a joint media conference with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in Sydney on Friday.

"We'll submit an updated nationally-determined contribution to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change soon," he said. "(It is) also an opportunity for us to grow jobs and increase economic activity."

Labor took a 43 per cent by 2030 emissions cut target to the federal election, while the Coalition stood by its 26 to 28 per cent pledge. Both major parties supported a net zero by 2050 target.

Albanese and Bowen will also hold an emergency meeting with industry leaders today in response to the energy crisis.

4. PM welcomed to QLD by Tamil family.

The Nadesalingams welcomed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to central Queensland after returning home to Biloela on Friday.

Albanese was greeted by the asylum-seeker family in Gladstone yesterday, after they were released from immigration detention following the election of the Labor government.

The Sri Lankan family of four had travelled about 120 kilometres from their town to meet with the prime minister and gift him flowers for their freedom.

Photos posted to Twitter show the prime minister and the family in a warm embrace.

"So lovely to meet with the Nadesalingam family today. They're finally home, Tharnicaa and Kopika are going to school, and the Biloela community have welcomed back a much loved family," Albanese wrote.

So lovely to meet with the Nadesalingam family today. They’re finally home, Tharnicaa and Kopika are going to school, and the Biloela community have welcomed back a much loved family. pic.twitter.com/eBS610f5Zf — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 15, 2022

During the election campaign, Labor pledged that if elected, the family would be allowed to go back home to Biloela after four years in detention.

The cabinet met in the regional city as part of the prime minister's first visit to Queensland since winning last month's election.

5. SA gets first Indigenous senator.

Kerrynne Liddle has become the first Indigenous senator for South Australia, after winning the sixth Senate seat up for grabs in the election.

The Liberal senator will also be the first female Indigenous parliamentarian from South Australia to serve at state or federal level.

Congrats to my good friend @KerrynneLiddle on being elected to the Senate @LiberalAus. South Australia has selected a great representative with the most amazing and broad set of skills and experience. Proud to serve with you. pic.twitter.com/Gz2APgGzaU — Anne Ruston (@Anne_Ruston) June 15, 2022

Of the six seats up for election, the Australian Electoral Commission has listed the Liberals with three, Labor with two and the Greens with one.

Former finance minister Simon Birmingham was re-elected on the top of the Liberal ticket, while the new Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong topped Labor's.

Liberal senator Andrew McLachlan and Labor senator Don Farrell - who has been sworn in as the new trade and tourism minister - were also re-elected.

That's your morning news wrap up done and dusted. We'll be back to bring you more of the top news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.