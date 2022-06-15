By Brielle Burns

Morning,

Here are your top news stories for Wednesday, June 15.

1. Federal politicians are getting a payrise.

Politicians will be enjoying a pay rise from July 1 with the independent Commonwealth Remuneration Tribunal ordering a 2.75 per cent wage increase for federal MPs and public office holders.

This means the Prime Minister’s salary will boost to more than $564,356 a year, while the Opposition leader’s annual income will increase to $401,561. The base salary for backbenchers will be $217,060.

The remuneration tribunal has awarded Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and all MPs the largest pay rise in almost a decade https://t.co/Apj7kFhTwe — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) June 14, 2022

It's the first rise federal pollies have had since 2019, with the Remuneration Tribunal citing rises in wages across the broader economy in its announcement. It is the biggest increase the tribunal has awarded since 2012, when it awarded three per cent.

Minimum wage workers are still waiting for news on a payrise themselves. The Fair Work Commission will announce its decision at 10am this morning. They are currently earning $20.33 an hour.

2. NSW man guilty of murdering girlfriend.

A NSW man who strangled his girlfriend to death because he thought she was a demon has been found guilty of her murder.

Jordan Brodie Miller was 20 when he killed Emerald Wardle, 18, who was found in an ensuite bathroom at a home in Metford, near Maitland, on June 20, 2020.

Miller admitted killing Wardle but pleaded not guilty to murdering her, claiming he was in a psychotic state at the time and did not intend to harm his girlfriend and could not be held criminally responsible.

#BREAKING Hunter man Jordan Miller has been found GUILTY of murdering his girlfriend, Emerald Wardle, near Maitland in 2020 @nbnnews pic.twitter.com/yZEsfTYnjt — Tyson Cottrill (@TysonCottrill) June 14, 2022

His defence argued it was the first episode of a psychosis caused by an underlying form of undiagnosed schizophrenia, but the Newcastle Supreme Court jury rejected this and convicted him on Tuesday.

The Crown case was Miller's psychotic state was drug-induced, after admitting to police to taking LSD 11 days prior.

The jury were told Miller ran towards police when they arrived at the scene, pleading for help with a demon.

"If you walk inside and go into the bathroom, it's in there, the demon. Help me, help me, the demon's got me, help me," he told officers.

A neighbour had heard muffled yelling at 12.12am where the male sounded angry and the female sounded frightened before there was a loud bang like a door slamming.

Miller will be sentenced at a later date.

3. Mask rule to be dropped in airport terminals.

Travellers could no longer need to wear masks in Australian airports, with mandates to be scrapped within days.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee has recommended lifting mask mandates at airport terminals from midnight on Friday, the government announced yesterday.

However, flyers will still be required to wear masks on planes to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Mask wearing mandates in airports could be scrapped as early as Friday this week. #9Today pic.twitter.com/lzsuVhRIdh — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 14, 2022

"The government notes the AHPPC has strongly recommended Australians continue to wear masks as a key measure to help minimise the spread of COVID-19 and influenza," they in a statement.

It will be up to individual states to relax the mandate.

4. Instagram launches new parental controls.

Parents will now be able to check how much time their teenager spends scrolling on Instagram as the social media giant rolls out family-friendly tools and resources.

In a series of supervision features that will launch today, parents will be able to see who follows their children, get weekly reports on new connections, and set time limits on how much time they spend on Instagram.

They will also receive a notification when their teen reports an account or piece of content, and their child will have the option to leave notes to their parents on why the account was reported, in a bid to start healthy conversations.

Meta is rolling out additional parental supervision measures for Instagram and its virtual reality headset.



These changes come after a year of intense public scrutiny for the company, with significant criticism focused on child safety. https://t.co/k2vwbq6I8d — NPR (@NPR) June 14, 2022

Meta, Instagram's parent company, also plans to provide links to anti-bullying, mental health and eating disorder resources after reports are made.

Instagram will also augment its Take A Break nudge to prompt teens to move onto different topics if they repeatedly look at the same content on the explore page.

The tools will only become available to a parent if the teen and the parent mutually agree.

5. Serena Williams to make Wimbledon return.

Serena Williams is set to play at Wimbledon despite whispers the 40-year-old was going to retire.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion made a tearful exit in the first round 12 months ago after withdrawing due to a leg injury.

She had not applied to play using her protected ranking, so was not on the initial players' list.

But on Tuesday, Williams posted on Instagram: "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022 See you there."

"SW19" refers to the UK postal code for Wimbledon.

Wimbledon responded by granting the American great a wild-card entry for singles, bringing forward by 24 hours their planned release date.

You're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.