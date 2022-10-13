Live updates
NSW passes 'no body, no parole' law.
Convicted murderers in NSW will not be eligible for early release if they refuse to aid police in the search for the bodies of their victims, after the state passed "no body, no parole" laws.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the laws, which were passed by parlimanet yesterday, put the rights and needs of victims' families front and centre.
"Families deserve the dignity of saying their final goodbyes and we must do all we can to demand offenders give up their secrets and bring some closure to families and friends of victims," he said.
"These laws mean inmates convicted of a homicide offence who choose not to cooperate with police to locate their victims, will not be given parole."
Corrections Minister Geoff Lee introduced the proposed "Lyn's law" to parliament's lower house last month, which Lynette's family campaigned for.
Strengthened ‘no body, no parole’ laws have been passed in NSW, after a campaign by Lynette Dawson’s family. https://t.co/68vrDCdc44— The Australian (@australian) October 13, 2022
The name refers to Lynette Dawson, who was murdered by her husband Chris Dawson in 1982. Dawson was convicted last month of murdering the mother-of-two, whose body has never been found.
Under the new laws, police would have to indicate to the parole board the timeliness and usefulness of the information provided.
- With AAP.
Hundreds ordered to evacuate in VIC, NSW and TAS overnight as floods hit.
Victorian communities remain on high alert for dangerous flooding, with residents in six towns urged to leave homes and get to higher ground.
Evacuation orders are in place for a number of areas including Rochester along the Campaspe River, Carisbrook near Maryborough and Seymour on the Goulburn River.
Yesterday, Victorian SES Chief Operations Officer Tim Wiebusch said Seymour was facing its highest flood level since 1974.
There was potential for 187 properties to be inundated and a further 279 to be isolated, he told reporters.
#BREAKING: More homes are being evacuated as waters continue to rise across the Maribyrnong River in the heart of Melbourne.— 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) October 13, 2022
LATEST UPDATES: https://t.co/vsohI5VBnL@patty_mitchell @ChristineAhern #9News pic.twitter.com/SGOmNmxKbo
Authorities expect up to 700 properties in Rochester to be isolated by today and Shepparton to experience its worst flood in almost three decades on Saturday afternoon, with up to 600 properties isolated.
Across the border, hundreds of people were ordered by the State Emergency Service yesterday to evacuate parts of Forbes in central western NSW by 8pm before major flooding hit the area.
The Lachlan River is expected to reach a major flood peak of 10.6 metres, today prompting the emergency warnings. Moderate flooding also affected Wagga Wagga after the Murrumbidgee River peaked yesterday morning.
People in parts of northwest Tasmania have been ordered to evacuate as rivers rise, potentially to levels comparable with deadly flooding six years ago.
Heavy rain across the northern half of the island state began on Wednesday night and is not expected to ease until early this morning.
- With AAP.
Big Brother winner Reggie Bird diagnosed with rare genetic disease.
Big Brother star Reggie Bird has shared she's been diagnosed with a rare genetic disease that affects both hearing and vision.
The 48-year-old announced she has has Usher syndrome in an emotional video on Instagram yesterday.
"It's not what I wanted to hear," she said in the video.
"It's the worst thing that you could have. I'm going to be deaf-blind."
In a seperate Instagram post, the mother-of-two shared the diagnosis was "an absolute kick in the guts" but she's going to "turn it into a positive and do a bucket list".
Reggie is currently legally blind after being diagnosed with a degenerative eye condition known as retinitis pigmentosa, a year after becoming the first woman to win Big Brother in 2003. She went on to win the show again this year.
In January 2018, Reggie told Woman's Day she also had a serious heart condition, which led to a stroke.
"They told me I have a hole in my heart. I was literally heartbroken. But it makes sense now, why I'm always so tired and unwell, and what caused my stroke last year," she said at the time.
What's going on with the Danish royal family?
While you might know a hell of a lot about the British royal family, another of their kind have been making headlines of late for making a very modern decision.
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced that she’ll be stripping her second son, Prince Joachim’s children of their prince and princess titles effective from January 1st, 2023.
In today’s episode, we’re delving into the lives of the Danish royal family, including our own Princess Mary, to find out why they too are stripping back their numbers and what that might mean for the future of royal families across the globe.
Feature Image: AAP/[email protected]