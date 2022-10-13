By Brielle Burns

Convicted murderers in NSW will not be eligible for early release if they refuse to aid police in the search for the bodies of their victims, after the state passed "no body, no parole" laws.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the laws, which were passed by parlimanet yesterday, put the rights and needs of victims' families front and centre.

"Families deserve the dignity of saying their final goodbyes and we must do all we can to demand offenders give up their secrets and bring some closure to families and friends of victims," he said.

"These laws mean inmates convicted of a homicide offence who choose not to cooperate with police to locate their victims, will not be given parole."

Corrections Minister Geoff Lee introduced the proposed "Lyn's law" to parliament's lower house last month, which Lynette's family campaigned for.

The name refers to Lynette Dawson, who was murdered by her husband Chris Dawson in 1982. Dawson was convicted last month of murdering the mother-of-two, whose body has never been found.

Under the new laws, police would have to indicate to the parole board the timeliness and usefulness of the information provided.

- With AAP.