news What women are talking about today, Thursday July 14. mamamia-team July 13, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Thursday July 14. Tags: australian-news , international-news , live-news-feed , news , news-stories Related Stories news The serious foot and mouth disease warnings for travellers returning from Bali. news “It’s a critical issue.” An inquiry into the NDIS and its failures is underway. news “They gave me a suitcase.” Cameron Diaz shares her “drug mule” story. news Shinzo Abe shot, Boris resigns, and all the news you need today. news Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister of Great Britain. news Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has been sentenced over his drink-driving crash. news Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend. news “We grabbed her as quickly as we could.” Flood evacuations and rescues continue in NSW. news What women are talking about today, Friday July 1. news "God save me." Travis Barker has been rushed to hospital. Recommended What women are talking about today, Thursday July 14. What My Salary Gets Me: A 25-year-old marketing executive on $90,000 living at home. Why people believe the Amy Winehouse biopic should never be made. 3 men will be looking for love on The Bachelor Australia 2022. Here's what we know about them. The serious foot and mouth disease warnings for travellers returning from Bali. 'Not to be dramatic, but I’ve just found the best everyday foundation, ever. And it’s $16.' 'The 6 home hair colouring tips I follow for a flawless result.' 'I'm 28 and I work in the funeral industry. Here's what I want you to know.' ‘I'm a beauty writer. Here's exactly 5 things to look for when buying savey skincare.’ Should I get a fourth vaccine? All of your questions about COVID right now, in one place. LEAVE A COMMENT