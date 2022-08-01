news The Indigenous Voice to parliament referendum: 3 Indigenous leaders share their thoughts. mamamia-team August 1, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT The Indigenous Voice to parliament referendum: 3 Indigenous leaders share their thoughts. Tags: live-news-feed , news , news-stories , australian-news , international-news Related Stories news Reports of Manly Sea Eagles players refusing to wear a Pride jersey have emerged. news “It is crucial to have resources.” More police officers to target DV in NSW. news “They gave me a suitcase.” Cameron Diaz shares her “drug mule” story. news “We grabbed her as quickly as we could.” Flood evacuations and rescues continue in NSW. news What women are talking about today, Friday July 1. news Brittany Higgins trial delayed, and all the news you need to know today. news Petrol back above $2 despite excise cut, and what women are talking about tonight. news Threats of blackouts across Australia still loom, and what women are talking about tonight. news Four years on, the Biloela family is home and everything women are talking about today. news QLD students to get free period products, and what women are talking about tonight. Recommended Makeup artist Rae Morris told Mia Freedman the 4 rules to wearing lipstick when you're 40-plus. The Indigenous Voice to parliament referendum: 3 Indigenous leaders share their thoughts. “What the heck am I meant to eat more of when breastfeeding?" and 7 other questions we asked a lactation expert. Until she was 42 years old, every aspect of Julia Haart’s life was controlled. A definitive list of 5 ways to nurture your child’s imagination. Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Drake and the rise of the 'climate criminal'. Thirteen Lives is the epic retelling of the true story the world could never forget. "Throw that list away." A letter to myself, a year ago. "Scream into your pillow when you need to." The rules for parenting a teenager. An on-set affair and an Instagram snub: Why everyone is talking about Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde. LEAVE A COMMENT