Monday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Australian killed in Kenyan terrorist attack.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed that one Australian-UK national was killed in the terrorist attacks at a shopping centre in the Kenyan city of Nairobi over the weekend. A DFAT spokesperson said: “Advice received from the Australian High Commission in Nairobi confirms that an Australian-UK dual national was among those killed in the terrorist attack on the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi.” The victim has not yet been named.

At least 59 people are now presumed dead and 200 have been wounded in the attacks. An Australian woman – 23-year-old Sarah Williamson – was trapped inside the mall for six hours with her father who works for the UN. Her mother told Farfax radio: “She heard the first grenade go off and said, ‘What was that, dad?’… Then he heard the guns firing and he knew exactly what it was and he said, ‘We’re under attack, everybody to the back of the room.'”

2. Abbott supports asylum seekers code of silence.

The Coalition is standing by its policy of not allowing Customs and Border Protection to announce when asylum seeker boats land in Australia. The first arrival under the new scheme reportedly happened yesterday. The boat was apparently carrying approximately 30 people. It’s the eighth boat to arrive since Tony Abbott was elected as Prime Minister.

Last week, Immigration Minister Scott Morrison said that the policy would help combat people smugglers as, “People smugglers use information as a tactic to ply their trade.” Mr Morrison and deputy chief of army Angus Campbell will today provide an update to the media on ‘Operation Sovereign Borders’.

3. Transgender teen is crowned Homecoming Queen

A transgender US teenager has been crowned as homecoming queen at her school dance. Cassidy Lynn Campbell (who was once Lance Campbell) reportedly broke down in tears when the announcement was made. She said: I am so proud to win this, not just for me but for everyone out there.” The sad part of this story is that Cassidy faced an extreme amount of backlash following her win forcing her to make this video:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoIBMttsQaA&list=UUS2U4k1rX6E1nqDHf8eokeA&feature=player_embedded#t=24

4. Child killer refused bail

A 29-year-old man has been denied bail after being charged with a number of child abuse offences. A 7-year-old boy was found dead at his home in May, but no charges has been pressed in regards to this matter. The magistrate denied bail after hearing the evidence – including forensic evidence and video recordings – that indicated the boy had been exposed to prolonged abuse. The man’s other children have been removed from his care.

5. The seat of Fairfax is still being hotly contested

The LNP candidate in the seat of Fairfax, Ted O’Brien, still thinks he can defeat billionaire Clive Palmer. The Australia Electoral Commission ordered a recount should begin today, after Mr Palmer won by a margin of only 36 votes. ABC reported that Mr O’Brien’s first public comments since election night were that, “Clive Palmer says enough for people to make their own judgments without needing any commentary from me.”

6. An attack at a church in Pakistan has killed at least 50 people.

A suicide bomber attacked during Sunday mass, entering when the service had just finished. A police officer in Peshawar said: “After the service ended, people started to come out and the suicide bomber rushed towards them.” Another 100 people have reportedly been injured.

What have you seen in the news you want to talk about?

