The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday November 1.

Free travel within NSW as international borders come down.

Travel between Sydney and the NSW regions is no longer restricted, vaccinated international arrivals no longer need to quarantine in NSW, and adults can now get a booster shot, on a landmark day for the state's COVID-19 response.

From Monday, fully vaccinated people no longer need a reasonable excuse to leave or enter Greater Sydney.

The lifting of intrastrate travel restrictions will see families reunited for the first time in months and the return of regional tourism.

"For the first time in a long time, grandparents will be able to visit grandkids ... many people will be reunited," Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Sunday.

He's confident it's a safe time to allow Sydneysiders back into the rest of the state, with vaccination coverage now nearing 88 per cent.

Of NSW residents aged over 16, 83.6 per cent had received a first dose and 87.7 per cent were fully vaccinated by Saturday.

In another major shift, international travellers who've received two doses of a recognised jab will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive in NSW, in a hotel or at home.

Australians also no longer need permission to leave the country.

The change means Australians stranded overseas are much more likely to be able to come home for Christmas.

Monday will also see the state's vaccine booster program become available to adults who received their second jab six months ago or longer.

The Pfizer doses will be available from pharmacies, GP clinics and state-run hubs across the state.

Nationally, rapid antigen tests also become available on Monday.

The seismic changes comes as NSW continues to see its case numbers and hospitalisations fall, despite lockdown rules being relaxed three weeks ago.

Some 177 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 statewide in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, 59 fewer than the day before.

Now 340 people are in hospital with the virus, including 78 in intensive care.

One death was announced on Sunday - an unvaccinated women in her 70s from southwestern Sydney.

Vic welcome quarantine-free travellers.

Victoria will welcome its first batch of quarantine-free international travellers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the state continues to reopen.

Fully vaccinated international arrivals touching down in the state from Monday will no longer have to undergo 14 days in hotel or home quarantine.

A flight from Singapore is due to land at Melbourne airport on Monday morning, the first of five international planes scheduled across the day.

Passengers don't have to isolate if they are inoculated with an approved vaccine, provide a negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours of departure and another 24 hours after arrival.

Victoria won't cap the number of fully vaccinated returning Australians wishing to enter the state, but unvaccinated people and international arrivals who don't meet the criteria will be limited to 250 per week.

In a move that will ramp up domestic flights along the usually busy Melbourne-Sydney route, travel between Victoria, NSW and the ACT becomes unrestricted from Monday.

It comes as Victoria officially reached its 80 per cent full COVID-19 vaccination target and posted the lowest daily case tally in a month.

A further 1036 locally acquired infections were recorded in Victoria on Sunday, along with 12 more virus-related deaths.

NZ-Australia travel gets green light.

The quarantine-free travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia has been given the green light to resume, and Trade Minister Dan Tehan says it won't be long before the country will be welcoming Singaporeans too.

Mr Tehan said this was "wonderful news" for the 660,000 people employed in the tourism industry.

"Our Kiwi friends can come into Victoria, NSW without quarantining and won't be long before we welcome Singaporeans as well," he told Channel Seven on Sunday.

"This is us as a nation beginning to open up again."

He said he first wants to see all returning Australians comfortably back home, but he's hopeful foreign workers and those on working holiday visas will be returning before Christmas.

"We might even see some international tourists coming, so exciting times. We've all got to do this safely, but we're on our way," he said.

Bert Newton will be farewelled in state funeral.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed TV icon Bert Newton will be farewelled with a state funeral.

Newton, who spent more than six decades on our screens, died over the weekend aged 83 in his hometown of Melbourne.

Survived by his wife Patti and two children, Lauren and Matthew, Bert had been battling complications related to a leg amputation from May.

"It's very, very devastating. All our hearts are breaking because he was just the most wonderful man," Patti told media outside her home on Sunday, as reported by 9News.

"He had such a fabulous attitude... and he gave us so much joy right up to the end."

Patti says she left at 7:10pm on Saturday, and received the call as she pulled into the driveway at home that her husband had taken his last breath at 7:22pm.

"So, I missed him, but maybe he didn't want me to be there for his last breath."

French President accuses Prime Minister Scott Morrison of lying about submarine contract.

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Scott Morrison of lying about the $90 billion submarine contract that was cancelled six weeks ago.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Macron was asked by the ABC whether he thought Mr Morrison had lied to him about Australia's intentions.

"I don't think, I know," he replied.

"The AUKUS deal was very bad news for France — but not just for France, because I think it's a very bad news for credibility of Australia and a very bad news for the trust that great partners can have with the Australians.

"I think this is detrimental to the reputation of your country and your Prime Minister."

Morrison has insisted that France should have been aware of Australia's shifting views, and says it was brought up over dinner a number of months earlier.

Since arriving in Rome, Morrison says he has briefly communicated with Macron:

"I went up and put my arm on his shoulder, I said 'G'day Emmanuel' and look forward to catching up over the next couple of days."

AFL star stood down after allegedly groping a woman at a Halloween party.

Jordan De Goey has been stood down by Collingwood indefinitely as the AFL star awaits a December court date following an alleged incident at a Halloween-themed party in New York.

The 25-year-old's once promising career hangs in the balance after he - and friend Luke Dyson - were charged with forcible touching and assault and temporarily placed in a holding cell.

De Goey pleaded not guilty to the charges and is not due to face court again until December 8, after senior Magpies players are expected back at the club for pre-season training.

The former first-round draft pick was approached by reporters after leaving court, but declined to answer any questions.

Collingwood spent the day attempting to wrap their heads around the alleged incident at PHD Rooftop Lounge, which took place only hours after De Goey and Dyson arrived in New York from California.

The Magpies released a second statement late on Sunday confirming De Goey had been suspended.

De Goey and Dyson are alleged to have approached a woman on the dance floor at the club.

The woman's friend then confronted the pair, before Dyson allegedly struck the man in the face with a glass bottle, splitting his lip, New York police said.

Police say the woman called 911 and De Goey and Dyson were taken into custody, before they were both charged.

Dyson posted several videos with De Goey on his Instagram page before the alleged incident.

The pair wore only bathrobes to the party, joking they did not have other outfits.

They were filmed shirtless posing for the camera, with Dyson pretending to down a large bottle of vodka.

De Goey travelled to America during the off-season to undergo an intensive fitness program at W Training Facility in California as he attempted to capitalise on an outstanding end to the 2021 season.

De Goey was allowed to leave Australia under a permit due to his sponsorship with Monster Energy.

In August, Victoria Police had to pay legal costs to De Goey after dropping a historic indecent assault charge against him.

Berejiklian faces second day at ICAC.

Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday faces a second day in the ICAC witness box, after declaring if she had her time again she would still keep her relationship with Daryl Maguire secret.

Ms Berejiklian was on Friday subject to more than five hours of questioning at the Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry investigating how her love for the disgraced Liberal MP may have affected the way she dealt with projects he pushed.

Ms Berejiklian was played several intercepted phone calls, during which she discussed some of those projects with the former member for Wagga Wagga.

In one, she can be heard saying she got "$170 million in five minutes" for a hospital in his electorate.

In another, she says a public servant would be sacked, but only after he "fixed" a grant proposal Mr Maguire was advocating for.

She agreed the pair loved each other, contemplated marriage and discussed having a child, but denied Mr Maguire constituted a family member.

"I had those feelings but I was never assured of a level of commitment which, in my mind, would have required me to introduce him to my parents or introduce him to my sisters," she said.

"I regarded him as part of my love circle - part of the people that I strongly cared for - but I wouldn't have put him in the same category as my parents or my sisters."

Even in hindsight, she would not disclose her relationship with Mr Maguire, she said.

Despite their feelings, Ms Berejiklian insisted he did not get any preferential treatment from her.

Ms Berejiklian's lawyers will on Monday get the opportunity to cross examine her.

G20 struggles to make climate breakthrough.

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies holding their first face-to-face summit in two years, have struggled to bridge differences over how to combat global warming ahead of a crucial United Nations conference on climate change

Diplomats worked through the night seeking agreement on the wording of the traditional final communique. But there was no sign of significant progress on Sunday, an official for one of the delegations said, declining to be named.

"The fight against climate change is the defining challenge of our times," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who chairs the G20 this year, told his fellow leaders as he opened the day's discussions.

"Either we act now, face the cost of the transition and succeed in moving our economy to a more sustainable path or we delay, pay a much higher price later and risk failing."

With drafts of the communique showing scant results in terms of new commitments to curb pollution or greenhouse gases, climate scientists and activists are likely to be disappointed unless late breakthroughs are made.

UN experts say even if current national plans to curb emissions are fully implemented, the world is headed for warming of 2.7C.

Joyce details some of Nationals 2050 deal.

Barnaby Joyce has finally revealed some of the detail the Nationals secured in agreeing with the plan for net zero emissions by 2050, including a regional fund to assist the transition.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in Rome for the G20 Summit and will then head to the UN climate conference in Glasgow to present Australia's emissions reduction plan.

Mr Joyce, the Nationals leader and currently acting prime minister, said if what people say about global trends is correct, then there is a need for a parallel income for regional Australia.

"They need a fund that actually inspires the new businesses that will employ people to start up, if what the globe is saying is going to happen," Mr Joyce told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

However, he did not divulge how big the fund would be.

The Nationals also secured the exclusion of so-called 'scope 3 emissions', which accounts for emissions from coal mining in Australia and then accounts for them again when the coal is burned in China.

"It's basically double accounting," Mr Joyce said.

"We had to make sure we maintained what is a vital part of regional Australia."

Energy and Emissions Reductions Minister Angus Taylor is travelling with the prime minister to Glasgow.

He told ABC's Insiders program from Rome the government has allocated $20 billion over the next ten years to put Australia on the path to 2050 through new technologies.

Despite the government repeatedly dismissing the need for a carbon tax, long-time finance minister and now Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development Mathias Cormann believes there needs to be a price on carbon.

Vic Liberal MP's political career in doubt.

An outspoken Victorian Liberal MP's political career is in doubt after crashing into a car while driving more than two times the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Tim Smith, the state member for Kew in Melbourne's east, says he decided to drive home from a dinner with friends on Saturday night believing he was under the legal limit.

But it was a "serious error of judgement", returning a positive breath test reading of 0.131 after smashing into another car and hitting a fence on Power Street in Hawthorn.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said no one was injured in the crash but the front of his luxury car was severely damaged.

The 38-year-old has had his licence suspended for 12 months and will be fined.

Mr Smith has since resigned from shadow cabinet, with Opposition Leader Matthew Guy declaring he was "exceedingly angry and disappointed" with his colleague's actions.

Gold Coast gang violence sparks task force.

Three outlaw bikie gangs have been blamed for a brawl, a shooting and five stabbings in less than 48 hours on the Gold Coast.

Police have set up a new task force to target the Mongols, Bandidos and Comancheros gangs.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith says it's clear there are "tensions between clubs and also within clubs" but it's wrong to suggest a new chapter is unfolding in the Gold Coast's bikie wars.

Those involved in the violence are refusing to cooperate with police.

The violence began with a brawl on the footpath outside a Surfers Paradise nightclub on Friday night. Five men have since been charged with affray.

The second incident involved a man who was shot in the arm and took himself to hospital. Police are still trying to work out exactly when and where he was shot but believe it was at Southport.

On Saturday night at about 10pm, three people were stabbed in a park at Burleigh Heads.

About 4.30am on Sunday, two other men were stabbed in a confrontation at a unit at Biggera Waters.

Two men went to the address and threw an accelerant at the glass front door. Several people inside emerged and violence broke out on the footpath.

Two men from Redland Bay, aged 22 and 42, were stabbed.

None of the victims have life-threatening injuries but the five who were stabbed have "significant" wounds, Det Supt Smith said.

The new task force has been code named Operation Tango Grey.

Around the world.

- The Taliban's reclusive leader Shaikh Hibatullah Akhundzada has allegedly made a public appearance in Afghanistan and delivered a brief speech for the first time since the group's takeover in August. It was largely thought that he might be dead.

