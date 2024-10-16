Aspyn Ovard filed for divorce on the day her third child was born. Now it's getting messy.

A messy influencer divorce is dominating TikTok For You Pages, with viewers trying to make sense of the unfolding drama.

US YouTuber, Aspyn Ovard, caused a stir back in April when she filed for divorce from her husband, Parker Ferris, on the same day as the couple announced the birth of their third child.

People Magazine broke the news online, after supersleuths obtained the publicly available court documents and posted them on Reddit.

This divorce news shocked followers who have been tuning into the family channel since 2016.

Watch: Who is Aspyn Ovard? Post continues after video.

The picture-perfect couple from Utah appeared to be living the all-American dream. Aspyn was just 19-years-old when she married her high school sweetheart, 20-year-old Parker, who grew up as a practising Mormon.

At first, Aspyn vowed to stay silent about the divorce.

Taking part in the viral 'demure' trend last month, Aspyn said, "See how I don't talk about my divorce online, very demure, very mindful.

"You see how I considered how it affected my children to have their family's personal information shared all over the internet, very smart, a very good mum."

Yet over the weekend Aspyn has done a total 360, uploading more than 20 videos centred on her divorce and let me tell you, it's a wild ride.

The 28-year-old began by explaining why she had a sudden change of heart, revealing when she made the 'demure' video she didn't have all of the facts.

Aspyn said, "I know that I said that I wasn't going to talk about this a lot but the other day that I was feeling very cutesy and demure, I didn't know what I know now. You know who did? Everyone else knew the whole time. I mean I don't even know what to say."

Instantly, fans were convinced that infidelity was to blame for the relationship breakdown, with Aspyn stoking the fire by adding, "I feel so sick to my stomach all the time and I feel like I could literally throw up at any moment because I'm in such disbelief about the deception that I have experienced and just all of the traumatic things that I have been through."

Aspyn took another swipe at her ex, claiming that during their nine-year relationship she was the only one financially providing for the family

The YouTuber said, "I struggled a lot after I had my second daughter, not because of her specifically but just the mental load of two kids, being the working mum and being the only one who was really providing and just kind of carrying that mental load for my family."

As the views started to climb into the millions, Aspyn began playing into the drama more, miming to ambiguous trending sounds in a bid to drop more clues about what caused the relationship breakdown.

The comment section became a breeding ground for rumours and speculation.

This is where confusion reached peak levels…. Despite calling Parker deceptive, saying he didn't financially support his family and inferring he cheated on her, suddenly he started appearing in the background of Aspyn's videos.

Aspyn was also in much better spirits, revealing she'd been taking weed gummies to help her mood.

Aspyn then began dropping videos giving her ex-advice on how to launch his TikTok career. In another, she declared Parker should lean into the villain arch and launch his TikTok career before people are over their crap. She also suggested different audio tracks he should be utilising to go off online.

The comment section began exploding with followers questioning if this was all a publicity stunt and if the couple were on good terms.

Aspyn responded explaining as they have kids together Parker will occasionally be in the background of her videos.

This is where Aspyn's mother-in-law entered the chat. Clearly displeased with her daughter-in-law's antics, she uploaded an Instagram story of a grizzly bear bearing its teeth and wrote, 'STOP! Mama bear is coming out. Stay tuned.'

Image: @13cafe Instagram.

She followed it up with a poll that asked if her followers would like to hear the other side of the story.

Bizarrely, Aspyn responded by sharing a video of her straddling Parker in bed with the caption, 'His mom can't do what I can. She might be mama bear but I am mother.'

In the video, Aspyn was wearing a white singlet with cherries and white shorts, with her crotch area censored. Whilst Parker's legs could be seen flailing in the background whilst he was being straddled.

One follower wrote, 'Icon behaviour' whilst another said, 'The way my jaw dropped.'

Confusion grew even further when Aspyn followed up with a video of her sitting in Parker's lap whilst she mimed, "Listen baby I know I was a bad girl but come on you'd have to be crazy not to take me back."

The video attracted over 8 million views and over 97 thousand send ons.

One follower wrote underneath the video, 'This is the hardest maths problem I've had to solve'. Whilst another said, 'I survived med school and can't figure this out.'

Since then Aspyn has revealed she lets her ex sleepover, that she could have him back any time she wants and vowed that her chaotic updates would continue.

Many followers are convinced this messy divorce is part of an orchestrated publicity stunt, to help the family rebrand from wholesome and conservative to edgy and modern.

Whilst others have speculated that with US TikTokers being paid for mass views, it's all about making maximum bank.

Aspyn debunked this rumour by announcing that all of the money she made from her divorce updates will go to Florida's hurricane victims.

She also hit back saying it's not a publicity stunt and her O-G fans will understand that it's not that deep and the videos reflect her sense of humour.

Feature Image: @aspynovard TikTok.