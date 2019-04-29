News
fashion

Oh. ASOS was just caught cinching a model's dress with bulldog clips to make it fit. 

Someone call the fashion police, because this is a serious crime.

ASOS has been spotted using bulldog clips to make a dress appear to fit a model perfectly in one of their online photo shoots.

Posted to Twitter by a woman named Ronnie, the images clearly show bulldog clips, which were obviously meant to be edited out, clipping the dress.

“uhmm ASOS ..think you forgot to edit those clips out,” she captioned the images.

ASOS quickly apologised, writing: “Hi Ronnie, thank you for raising this with us. We’re sorry to hear the clips are showing in the picture. We’ll now raise this with our specialist team. If you have any questions please send us a message we’d be happy to help.”

Shortly after, another Twitter user noticed that a photoshopped version of the image had  now replaced the one showing the bulldog clips.

Obviously, the people of Twitter had feelings.

Given some of the ~looks~ ASOS has served in the past (remember see-through pants?), next season the bulldog clip accessory could be on the website… on purpose.

