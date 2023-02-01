In 2019, Demi Moore released a tell-all book. It made Ashton Kutcher 'f**king p*ssed'.

It's been nine years since his last movie and three years since his last TV role, but this month, Ashton Kutcher is returning to the screen.

Starring in Netflix's upcoming rom-com, Your Place or Mine, Kutcher will appear alongside Reese Witherspoon - and he's currently in the thick of promoting it.

Watch the trailer for Your Place or Mine here.

This week, the 44-year-old actor was interviewed by Esquire magazine, and he discussed the new movie and so much more.

Here are 8 things we learned from Ashton Kutcher's latest profile.

1. He's got quite the backstory.

At the beginning of the interview, profile writer Madison Vain delves into Kutcher's 'origin story'.

In case you weren't aware, the actor is from a city in Iowa, is one of three children (has a twin brother with a mild form of cerebral palsy and a sister) and worked at the local General Mills Factory with his dad until he was 18.

Before he could even consider university, he moved to New York to work.

After a year being broke and living in an overcrowded apartment, Kutcher flew to LA, auditioned for two shows and got both. One of them was That '70s Show.

While filming the sitcom, he also took on his first film, Dude, Where's My Car?, his first rom-com, Just Married with Brittany Murphy, and started his own production company and reality TV show (before they were even a thing), Punk'd.

He was 25 years old.

2. What it was really like dating Demi Moore.

Following in chronological order, Vain and Kutcher then discussed his relationship with Demi Moore.

The couple started dating in 2003, and she was 15 years his senior.

"The moment that information broke [about our relationship], my life changed," Kutcher told Vain, explaining how he went from actor to celebrity.

He and Moore married in 2005, and Kutcher became a stepdad to her three daughters with Bruce Willis - Rumer, Tallulah and Scout.

He would look after them when Moore was off working.

"I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old," he said.

"That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties."

Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their children. Image: Getty.

Kutcher also discussed the couple trying for a baby of their own but miscarrying.

"Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful," he said.

"I love kids. I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids," he continued.

"The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. For whatever reason, I had to have that experience."

3. And what it was like separating.

In 2011, Moore and Kutcher separated. He told Vain how it affected him mentally.

"Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce," he said. "Divorce feels like a wholesale f**king failure. You failed at marriage."

He also likened the tabloids talking about his infidelity to something he did when he was in high school.

When the news broke that Moore and Kutcher had split, rumours of Kutcher spread like wildfire.

Speaking to Vain, the actor recalled how he'd be at industry events and "people he admired, people who knew what it was like to live publicly" would be talking about it.

It reminded Kutcher of when he broke into his high school as a teenager. He was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, and became the talk of the town.

"Feeling it again at 32 is, oof. It’s humiliating and embarrassing," the actor said.

4. He never needs to make a cent from acting again.

Yep, and that's not because he's made enough already.

Besides being an actor, Kutcher owns a venture-capital firm called A-Grade Investments. He founded it back in 2010 and invests in tech companies like Airbnb and Uber.

He prefers it as his primary job as it allows him to spend more time with his wife and two children, Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six.

Recently, he even moved filming Your Place or Mine from Georgia to LA so he could be home in time for dinner.

As Vain wrote, the film was originally going to be shot in Georgia because of the tax break the state offers Hollywood productions. But to be close to family, Kutcher made a deal with Netflix to pay for the extra production costs to shoot in LA.

"I have young kids, and I like my kids a lot," he said. "I like spending time with them."

5. His relationship with Danny Masterton and returning for the reboot.

Kutcher told Vain how he's still close with his That '70s Show co-stars - Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis (of course), and Danny Masterton.

In June 2020, Masterton was charged with three counts of rape from three separate incidents between 2001 and 2003.

His trial began in 2022 but the judge declare a mistrial. He will now face retrial.

Kutcher said Masterton's legal battle is hard to watch and that they remain in touch. (When the accusations were first made public, the two were starring on the Netflix sitcom, The Ranch, together.)

"Ultimately, I can’t know," Kutcher said about what will happen to Masterton.

"I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment."

"I just don’t know," he added.

Although Masterton couldn't return for the sitcom reboot, That '90s Show, Kutcher and many of his other co-stars did. It was Kunis who was adamant they made an appearance.

"[She] goes, 'You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re doing it'," he said.

6. The world wasn't supposed to find out about his autoimmune disease.

In August 2022, the news broke that Kutcher was unwell. He had been diagnosed with vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disorder.

He explained to Vain the symptoms started in 2019. Kutcher woke up with a migraine, much worse than ones he'd had previously, and it lasted two weeks.

He also got vertigo, couldn't walk at one point, and spent seven days in a hospital bed.

In the interview, the actor explained how he never planned on sharing his diagnosis; he worked on getting better during the pandemic and became adventurous when the world opened again.

But when filming Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Kutcher had what he thought was an off-the-record conversation with the host. He spoke about his health issues but asked them not to air it.

When the episode dropped in 2022, the conversation was left in and the world found out.

"At the end of the day, I have to look at it and be like, 'All right, well, maybe it needed to come out.' Maybe somebody will see this and go, 'Oh this is helpful for me in some way knowing this,'" he said.

"Hopefully that happens."

7. Him and Mila Kunis are super normal.

Despite their mansion and millions, Kutcher and Kunis have a pretty normal family life.

Per Esquire, his day begins at 5.30am and starts with a workout. Kutcher then cooks his children's breakfast with his wife, they pack the school lunches together and drive the kids to school.

They both return home to work, separately.

When school finishes, they're both usually there to pick up their kids; Kunis is on gymnastics duty, while Kutcher is on Cub Scouts.

Then it's dinner as a family and bed.

8. His honest thoughts on Demi Moore's memoir.

In 2019, Kutcher's ex-wife released her tell-all memoir, Inside Out.

She detailed her "toxic" relationship with Kutcher, their miscarriage and her husband's infidelity.

During Kutcher's new interview, the actor told Vain exactly how he felt about the book's arrival.

"I was f**king pissed," he admitted. "I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila, and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school."

He then stopped and said there are no hard feelings.

"I don’t want to open anything up in that realm."

Feature image: Instagram/@esquire/Mamamia.