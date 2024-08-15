Lily Collins predicted her Emily In Paris co-stars would fall in love. Then they did.

Emily In Paris follows the beret-wearing nuisance Emily Cooper and her stylish, effervescent group of friends. It's fun, it's breezy, and brimming with romance. But off screen there is a far greater love story to enjoy.

Ashley Park, who stars as Emily's best friend Mindy Chen, has fallen in love with Paul Forman, who plays Mindy's love interest Nicolas de Leon. He made his first appearance in Season 3, with the handsome and filthy rich character quickly becoming a clear love interest for Mindy.

In real life, romance was blossoming for the actors.

"We started in a really great friendship," Park told E! News at the Season 4 premiere. "We just loved working together and as a collaborator, I loved working with him and as a scene partner."

Their chemistry was so clear, that even their co-star Lily Collins was suspicious.

"So what happened with Lily was that she called it out first to me and I said, 'No, that's not happening.' And then when things did really blossom in a big way, I was like, 'Oh my God, I have to tell her because now I lied,'" she continued.

Lily Collins (left) predicted that Ashley Park and Paul Forman would fall in love, long before they did. Image: Instagram/@ashleypark.

Ashley Park & Paul Forman's Relationship Timeline...

These cute co-stars routinely posted photos together on social media, after Forman joined Emily In Paris in 2022. But they kept their relationship under wraps until January 2024.

Forman, 30, and Park 33, confirmed they were an item when the actress was going through a health scare.

In December 2023, Park suffered from an illness that resulted in critical septic shock and hospitalisations.

In January 2024, Park shared a photo of herself in hospital, writing a lengthy Instagram caption thanking Forman for being "unconditionally by [her] side through all this." She included photos of Forman kissing her forehead and holding her hand as she lay in a hospital bed.

"You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," she wrote. "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Sharing his own snaps with his girlfriend, Forman wrote that he was "By your side, no matter what."

"You're my everything," she commented on his Instagram.

Paul and Ashley love to attend Fashion Week shows together. Image: Getty.

A few weeks later, when she was feeling better, Park shared a sweet update about her relationship.

She posted some photos from Paris Fashion Week all the way back in January 2023, confirming they had actually been a couple for at least one year. Surprise!

In March 2024, Park celebrated Forman's 30th birthday with the ultimate tribute: she wore a bootleg fan t-shirt featuring all his best photos.

"BEST BIRTHDAY EVER (thanks to you)," he wrote on Instagram.

Ashley is the biggest Paul fan going. Image: Instagram/@ashleyparklady.

Before it was revealed that they were a couple, Park spoke to People Magazine about her relationship with her boyfriend.

"I've just never been with someone so supportive," she said. "And not supportive like, 'Oh, that's so cool for you,' but who genuinely feels happiness when I do."

She added that figuring out how to prioritise herself has helped her be more confident in the strength of her relationship.

"I was always that person who wanted to give all of myself to other people, and that's what made me feel fulfilled," she said.

"I don't want to be that person who is now this and is not able to be there for other people. But then I realise the people that I care about, whether it’s my boyfriend or my friends, will never penalise me for not giving all of myself to them. They want to protect me as much as I want to protect them."

Sorry to say, Emily Cooper, but this sweet love story trumps all of your Parisian flings.

