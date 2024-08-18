'Been there, done that.' The one thing you won't see Asher Keddie wearing at the 2024 Logie Awards.

As the 2024 Logie Awards kick off tonight, all eyes are on Asher Keddie, who is not only nominated for yet another Gold Logie nominee, but has revealed she'll be embracing comfort over convention on the red carpet this year.

"I'm done with wearing very high heels all day," Keddie said in an interview with Stellar Magazine on August 17.

Reflecting on her days filming Offspring to her current role in the Mamamia-inspired Strife, she added, "I don't know how I did it for all those years. That's why I chose plenty of fabulous sneakers for playing Evelyn in Strife. It’s much easier."

At 50, Keddie's kicking off her heels and red carpet conventions.

"I mean, I'm not going to sit there in a corset anymore," she said. "Been there, done that."

"If you feel fabulous, you will generally look pretty good," Keddie added.

As TV's big night looms, which will be hosted by Sam Pang once again, Keddie's all about the celebration — just not the stress.

"I just feel really celebratory about it," she said. "I've had moments where I felt that pressure was a lot, but I don't feel that pressure now."

"This year — and this is probably down to age... I don’t feel the pressure to look a certain way, or as what everybody else wants me to look like."

The Aussie star likes to keep her pre-event routine as straightforward as possible.

"It's got to be relaxing and low-key for me before the event, and it always is with my team," she explained.

"We get ready, we get fries and club sandwiches, and fizzy drinks. It's the same routine every time, and it’s usually fairly short. I'm not one for sitting in hair and make-up for a long time. So everyone works very efficiently."

Despite this laid-back approach, Keddie’s red-carpet appearances never disappoint. She recalled her 2013 Gold Logie win — where she wore a Yeojin Bae gown — as being "the most comfortable [she had] ever felt in a dress that was fashion."

Asher Keddie at the 2013 Logie Awards. Image: Getty

Keddie has a history of dominating the Logies, having previously taken home the Gold Logie in 2013 for her iconic role as Nina Proudman in Offspring. Her portrayal of the quirky and lovable obstetrician earned her multiple Silver Logies as well.

Keddie's talent has also shone through in Love My Way and Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo, for which she also received accolades.

More recently, she starred in Strife on BINGE. Strife follows the story of Evelyn Jones (played by Keddie), who is a modern, flawed woman and publisher on her journey from lounge room blogger to powerhouse in women's media.

She’s up against some strong competition this year, with nominees including Robert Irwin, who made history as the youngest male nominee for the Gold Logie, as well as Julia Morris, Andy Lee, Sonia Kruger, Tony Armstrong, and veteran game show host Larry Edmur.

By her side tonight will be her husband, artist Vincent Fantauzzo. "We both really want to be able to share our celebrations with each other. It is really important to us, so I always want to involve him," Keddie said of her longtime partner, who she married in a small Fijian ceremony in 2014.

Vincent Fantauzzo and Asher Keddie. Image: Getty

As for the afterparty, don’t expect Keddie to be the last one standing. With filming for the second season of Strife on the horizon, she’s choosing rest over revelry.

"That’s not my vibe at all," she noted. "It’s more about sleep for me at this point."

Catch all the glamour and excitement of the 2024 Logie Awards tonight, August 18, live from The Star in Sydney. Tune in to Channel 7 or stream on 7plus from 7:30 p.m. to see if Keddie’s will win gold at the 2024 Logie Awards.

Feature image: Getty.