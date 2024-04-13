Ashlee Good, 38, died while trying to protect her baby in the Westfield Bondi Junction attack.

The 38-year-old woman who died saving her nine-month-old daughter after the pair were stabbed during Saturday's attack at Westfield Bondi Junction is being remembered as an "incredible mother".

First-time mum Ashlee Good was pushing her baby in her pram at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday, April 13, when a man brandishing a large knife leaned into and stabbed the baby girl, before turning on Ash.

"The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed," two brothers, who had been shopping when the incident occurred and rushed to help the pair, told 9News.

"She came over with the baby, threw it at me and I was holding the baby, it looked pretty bad. I was helping hold and trying to compress the baby and same with the mother, trying to compress the blood. We were calling the ambulance and police. There was a lot of blood on the floor."

Ash was rushed to St Vincent's hospital, where she died from her injuries. The baby was taken to Sydney's Children's Hospital and underwent surgery last night.

Sky News Australia anchor Laura Jayes knew Ash, and has described her as an "incredible person" who "had the world at her feet".

"So many family and friends wanted to be at the hospital this afternoon, they had to take turns going in and out of the waiting room," she added.

"She was one of those all-rounders. She was an incredible athlete. She was so smart, so beautiful. She was just so excited to be a new mother, and all of that was ripped away in seconds here this afternoon.

"You want her baby to eventually know what an incredible mother her mum was."

Another friend of the new mum's told news.com.au that Ash was simply a "beautiful human" and the "world's best mum".

Earlier in the day, Ash shared a video of her baby girl — who celebrated her nine-month birthday the same day as the attack — on Instagram, set to the song 'My Girl', by The Temptations.

The Sydney mum and her partner, Dan Flanagan — who is also thought to have been injured in the attack, according to the Daily Telegraph — welcomed their first child in July 2023, with Ash later sharing on social media her feelings about becoming a mother.

"Feeling so proud, then so overwhelmed," she wrote on Instagram.

"Pure joy and extraordinary exhaustion blended with emotions you've never felt before. It's a lot. But what I do know is that it really is the most outstandingly beautiful gift one can ever receive.

"Sitting here feeling so deeply thankful, and still pinching myself she's ours. I love her so much."

The baby remains in a serious condition at the Sydney Children’s Hospital under the care of medical staff.

Feature image: Instagram.