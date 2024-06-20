In 2022, Ash Barty sensationally quit tennis. Now she's heading back to the court.

Ash Barty has been a force to be reckoned with ever since she first picked up a tennis racket.

Despite rising to the rank of women's world number one and winning Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open, the local sporting hero retired at the peak of her game.

Two years on, it seems that Barty is not quite ready to give up her tennis whites.

The retired star will be back on the grass courts at Wimbledon for the first time since her 2021 win in an invitational doubles match.

Barty, who has spent her retirement getting married to the love of her life Garry Kissick and welcoming her first baby Hayden, will play in the exhibition match on July 9 in London.

The announcement was made through Wimbledon's social media page.

They posted a photo of Barty with her Wimbledon trophy writing, "Reunited with the #Wimbledon grass. Delighted to have our 2021 singles champion @ashbarty returning for this year's Invitation Doubles."

It's a welcome turn of events for Australians, who haven't had the opportunity to cheer on too many Australian women in major grand slams of late, with only two (Daria Saville and Arina Rodionova) making the cut off. Although, it's believed Ajla Tomljanovic may also enter using a protected ranking.

The news comes as Barty's firstborn, Hayden, is 11 months old. He's expected to celebrate his first birthday on July 4, just a few days before his mum's return to the courts.

Meanwhile, Barty is set to be helping Stan Sport host the upcoming Olympic Games, as a part of their star-studded expert lineup.

She has also become a successful children's book author, with books like My Dream For You and the Little Ash series.

It's not the first time that Barty has mounted a return to tennis. She previously took a break from playing at age 17, stepping away for the benefit of her mental health.

She returned in 2016 to reach new heights, before finally retiring in 2022.

Whether this invitational surmounts a return to the sport altogether or is simply an opportunity to once again play Wimbledon, it's safe to say that her 'Barty Party' will be cheering her on.

