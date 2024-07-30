Two Australian women just made history at the Olympics. People want to focus on their male coach.

To get up to speed on everything Paris 2024 Olympics, check out our Olympics hub page. We've got you covered.

Day three of the Paris Olympics did not disappoint with Australia's golden girls, Mollie O'Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus, taking home the gold and silver medals in the women's 200m freestyle final.

The swimming legends have made history as this is the first time two Australian competitors have shared the top two spots since Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett secured the gold and silver back in 2004.

But as 20-year-old Mollie O'Callaghan won her first gold medal in a solo event, some eyes were focused on her controversial coach, Dean Boxall.

A day earlier, as Ariarne Titmus won gold for the 400m freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games — her third gold for Australia — I'd hazard a guess that a lot of punters' gazes veered outside the pool to Boxall.

Dean Boxall has become something of a celebrity in his own right, with people as keen to see his reaction as they were to watch Titmus and O'Callaghan win for Australia.

Ariarne Titmus wins gold at the Paris Olympic games. Image: Getty.

Boxall made global headlines in response to his enthusiastic response to her win in the same event at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. Flash-forward to 2024, Boxall initially tried to hide from the cameras as Titmus raced on but eventually he couldn't help himself.

He's back and true to form: he's still the king of chaotic celebrations and humping railings with wild abandon.

Sports fans have seen this dance before. After Ariarne Titmus won her first gold medal for the 400m freestyle in 2021, Boxall was seen ripping off his mask before putting on quite the performance.

The moment quickly became one for the history books but history forgets just how divisive it was at the time.

Over in North America, the outburst from Boxall was considered aggressive, as some claimed it overshadowed his swimmer's big moment.

US cultural criticism site Slate ran the headline: 'Olympics Jerk Watch: The Boisterous Australian Swim Coach Who Dry-Humped a Wall.' In the piece, the author debated why "he might be a jerk".

"It is very easy to conclude that Titmus’ coach might be a jerk, or at least the sort of person whom you might cross the street to avoid if you encountered him in your neighbourhood," they wrote.

"I became profoundly uncomfortable while watching Boxall’s celebration from home, thousands of miles away, and I have since privately vowed to stay far away from any indoor pools going forward, for fear that a maniacal Australian might knock me over."

On Twitter, journalist Laura Chapin tweeted her concern. "Hey all — what the Australian coach did isn’t funny or cute. It bigfoots a woman athlete winning a gold medal and centres the attention on him. It's vulgar and frankly offensive and he should apologise to her. And everyone else."

Back in Australia, the moment was looked at with much more affection. People applauded him, jokes were made, memes abounded.

Most Australians considered Boxall's enthusiasm to be simply a reflection of the pride and joy he felt for his student winning a gold medal for Australia. If anything, it was refreshing to see a man display a full array of emotions, a departure from the stiffened stoicism often seen at the Olympic Games.

There were also cultural differences at play between Americans and Australians. Between the fist-pumping and rail-humping, this was quite typical for any Aussie larrikin, whether they were at a local swim heat or a competition on the international stage.

But the only opinion that should truly matter is Ariarne Titmus, who couldn't be prouder of her coach.

"That is just the way Dean is," Titmus said at the time.

"He’s very passionate about what he does and he becomes quite animated. This is just as much for him as it is for me. He has sacrificed a lot of his family life with his kids and his wife and his job. He puts 100 per cent into being a swimming coach and I would not be here without him."

Dean Boxall celebrates Ariarne Titmu's win in 2024. Image: Getty.

Since moving from Brisbane to South Africa when he was seven, Boxall has trained some Australia’s biggest swimming talents. He can see the humour in how one moment in time has eclipsed his coaching career.

"It's funny, the group I coach came away with five golds [in 2021], but I'm recognised as the person who humped the railing!" he later reflected in an interview with Radio 2GB’s Ben Fordham.

Other than apologising for removing his face mask, Boxall has no regrets for his 2021 antics.

"That wasn't over the top," Boxall told Radio 2GB. "That was just me. The girl won, she beat the greatest. What am I meant to do? Sit down and have a cup of tea?"

In response to Dean's reaction to Ariarne's latest gold medal in Paris, the Olympian's father Steve Titmus has defended the coach.

"I know a lot of people talk about Dean and how he behaves. Look, we don't mind, you know what he does," he told Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie.

"That's how he is. We know him really well and you know he's just passionate. He's just enthusiastic!"

Whether Boxall is humping rails or not, it doesn't stop Titmus for winning gold medals and breaking records along the way. On the latest 400m freestyle, Titmus was a full second ahead of American legend Katie Ledecky and Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh.

Even before the Paris Olympics, Titmus shattered the 200m world record and during the Australian trials, she swam the second-quickest 400m ever.

With her latest win, Titmus became the second female Australian swimmer to defend an Olympic title, following in the sizeable footsteps of one, Dawn Fraser.

Titmus is set to compete again in the 800m in Paris, while O'Callaghan has her sights set on the 100m final, with their coach rooting for them from the sidelines.

If either woman wins, don't expect Dean Boxall to hold anything back.

Feature image: Getty,

