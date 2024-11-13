'It's a strange thing.' Everything Ariana Grande has said about her voice changing.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been making waves on social media during their recent Wicked press tour. With their 'method dressing' and adorable interviews, everyone is dying for more details about these two stars.

Amongst all the fashion and behind-the-scenes chatter, another topic of interest has been Grande's voice. In particular, how her voice has changed since she filmed Wicked. And she has been on the receiving end of some intense scrutiny.

During a podcast interview with Podcrushed, there was one particular moment where Grande's voice seemingly changed mid-sentence. It immediately went viral.

Watch Ariana's podcrushed interview. Story continues below.

"Why does she do it," one user commented on a TikTok video of the moment.

"I don't even know what her real voice sounds like anymore," another wrote.

But shortly after, Grande responded to the video and explained the 'voice change' was actually for her vocal health.

"Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health," Ariana commented, by way of explanation. "I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing I'm doing. I've always done this BYE."

However, the criticism of her voice did not stop there, and during an appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast in July, Grande addressed the comments once again and clarified that spending so long playing the role of Glinda certainly stuck with her even after filming.

Ariana Grande's voice has become a hot topic during her Wicked press tour. Image: Getty

"Another thing that is really real is that I did just spend a long time playing a character every single day and training my voice to do different things," she said. "The voice is in the body, it's an instrument, and muscle memory is a real thing. That's a normal thing for people who, it's their job to transform."

"I had a job to do," Ariana concluded. "People change and habits happen. It's a strange thing to be under such a microscope."

She then drew attention to the double standards when it comes to the criticism of male and female actors. She pointed out that while jokes are sometimes made about male actors altering their voices for roles, it is often praised as dedication to the craft, whereas women are condemned for their choices.

"And God forbid I sneeze like Glinda," she added.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Grande reiterated that altering one's voice for a song or a role is very commonplace, and is a skill that many don't think about.

"There is a part of the world that isn't familiar with what it takes to transform your voice, whether it's singing or taking on a different dialect for a role or doing a character voice for something," she said.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at photocall for Wicked in Australia. Image: Getty

But regardless of the criticism, Grande has not wavered in her passion for the role of Glinda and the pride she feels about her own performance.

"It's something that I'm just really proud of," Grande said.

"Part of why I did want to engage [to the backlash] is because I am really proud of my hard work and of the fact that I did give 100 percent of myself, including my physicality, to this role. I am proud of that, so I wanted to protect it."

Feature image: Getty.