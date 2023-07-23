'She’s a wreck.' What's happening with Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater and their exes?

It really is divorce season, folks.

Last week it was confirmed that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had split after two years of marriage.

But if this wasn't enough of a knife to the chest, it was immediately reported that Ariana had already moved on to dating her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater, an actor most known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway.

The pop singer reportedly separated from Dalton in January, before she began her relationship with Ethan.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new, ” a source told Us Magazine. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

Ariana and Ethan have been filming Wicked together in the UK for the past year. The pop singer will play Glinda while Slater will play Boq.

Image: Instagram/michelleyeoh_official.

So what does real estate broker Dalton think of the split? Apparently, he's not thrilled.

"Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on," an insider told PEOPLE.

Another source told Us Magazine that “Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this."

But reports are claiming that Ariana doesn't feel the same way. “She just wants to move forward and has no hard feelings about their breakup," the insider said.

This definitely appears to be the case as Ariana has already deleted her wedding photos from her Instagram. Thank you next, indeed!

Hey now! Listen to this episode of The Spill about our divorce theory. Post continues after podcast.





But what about Ethan's ex-wife, Lilly Jay? The couple had been married since 2018 and welcomed a son last year. They celebrated their 10-year anniversary together last November.

While Ariana is said to have separated from her husband back in January, the timeline around, when Ethan and Lilly split, is a little more unclear.

Insiders have claimed that Lilly Jay was “completely blindsided” by Ethan's relationship with the 'Break Free' singer. “It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” a source told Page Six.

Weirdly, it was only in May this year that Slater posted a dedication to his “wonderful” wife for Mother’s Day. “Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world,” he wrote.

The Ariana breakup rumours first started circulating when Grande was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band while attending a Wimbledon match earlier this month.

According to reports, Ariana and Dalton grew apart due to work conflicts while living in different countries. "She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," an insider told PEOPLE.

"Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Feature image: Instagram/@arianagrande/@ethanslater.