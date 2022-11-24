The ARIA Awards took place this Thursday night, with Australia's best in the music business and lots of familiar faces turning out for the red carpet.

Plenty of big awards were up for grabs, and some of the winners included Tones and I, Indigenous rapper Baker Boy, The Wiggles and more.

This year there's no 'Best Male Artist' or 'Best Female Artist' categories – rather a 'Best Solo Artist' category to account for the fact not all people identify with a specific gender.

Reflecting on this big move, Aussie musician G Flip – who is non-binary – said they were thrilled to see this change come about.

"I think it's really awesome that there's now the best solo artist, it allows gender-diverse humans, and it's so inclusive. Being non-binary myself I find it really heartwarming – it's good to feel included by the ARIAs and I think it's great."

G Flip was also on the red carpet with their girlfriend Chrishell Stause, best known for her lead role on Netflix's Selling Sunset. And she wasn't the only big name on the red carpet on Thursday night, with Natalie Imbruglia also in attendance – and in fact hosting the 2022 awards.

There was also a special tribute to Olivia Newton-John during the ceremony, with a musical performance and a tearful video message from Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi, thanking everyone for their support after the loss of her mum.

From the likes of Missy Higgins, the new Yellow wiggle, Natalie Imbruglia, and Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco, here's a roundup of all the looks from the ARIA Awards red carpet.

Missy Higgins.

Missy Higgins.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause.

Singer/musician G Flip and their partner, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause.

Maria Thattil.

Miss Universe Australia 2020, writer and presenter Maria Thattil.

Natalie Imbruglia.

Natalie Imbruglia.

Hugh Sheridan.

Actor/singer Hugh Sheridan.

Flex Mami.

Podcaster/radio host Flex Mami.

Brittany Hockley.

Brittany Hockley.

Tsehay Hawkins.

Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins.

Emma Watkins.

Former Wiggle, children's entertainer Emma Watkins.

Christian Wilkins.

Christian Wilkins.

Domenica Calarco.

Former MAFS' contestant and influencer Domenica Calarco.

Thelma Plum.

Musician/singer Thelma Plum.

Dylan Alcott.

Dylan Alcott.

DJ Tigerlily.

DJ Tigerlily.

Dami Im.

Singer Dami Im.

Baker Boy.

Rapper/singer Baker Boy.

Tanya Hennessy.

Comedian, Tanya Hennessy.

Feature Image: Getty.