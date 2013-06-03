News
Is this argument familiar to you?

It's no secret that sometimes, just sometimes, men and women communicate differently – and nowhere is this more evident than during an argument.

Have you ever sat down with your partner to talk about an issue that's bothering you… and their immediate response is to try and fix it?

Then you'll love "It's not about the nail." Created by Jason Headley, this viral video really, ah, nails the common communication meltdowns between men and women.  

Watch this and tell us – which side of the nail argument do you relate to?

