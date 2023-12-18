The winners of Love Island Australia have been crowned. So, are they still together?

After seven weeks of drama, challenges, tears and texts, Love Island Australia 2023's winners have been crowned: give it up for Tyra and Kale.

The pair were voted winners, beating out the other finalists Lucinda and Zac and Savanah and Clint, after a fairytale romance (or as 'fairytale romance' as reality TV can be) at the fancy Spanish villa.

They weren't immediately together: Kale was coupled with Nakia, but when she chose to recouple with Andy, he was dumped from the villa. Kale then returned for a surprise date with Tyra, who brought him back.

After that, viewers watched their relationship go from strength-to-strength, becoming practically everybody's faves.

After their win, 23-year-old Tyra said Kale was everything she could ask for in a partner.

"The most kind and considerate man I’ve ever met. We've got so many plans, kicking it all off with a trip over to Perth to meet Kale's family," she said. "I am stoked."

Kale said he was excited for their future.

"We have so many exciting things coming up already. It's amazing how bubbly and uplifting her presence is, she can light up a room with one smile."

Bless.

But, those are their official post-show quotes. Are they *really* still together?

The pair's Instagram accounts are still being managed by the show, so it's hard to tell exactly how they're going at this moment.

But there are positive signs:

According to So Dramatic, Tyra and Kale were spotted together at Sydney airport on November 16. The day before, they'd also been seen sharing a burger at the ARIA Awards.

Plus, many of Tyra's family follow Kale on the gram. And if that's not definitive proof, I don't know what is.

ICYMI: in previous years of Love Island Australia, the winning couple were handed an envelope each, one containing $50,000 and the other nothing, and they then could decide to split with cash or not. Brutal.

This year there was a change. Earlier in the season, the top four couples were offered $20,000 from host Sophie Monk to leave the villa immediately. They all turned down the cash and chose love, and now Tyra and Kale have also won an equal share of the $50,000 cash prize.

