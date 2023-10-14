'It's human to feel.' Five emotions you try to avoid, but shouldn't.

We all want to be happy.

It's something we strive for. We design our lives and invest endless mental energy into the perpetual pursuit of happiness. But no one is happy all the time, and ironically, that steadfast refusal to embrace other emotions can be counterproductive to happiness.

While actively seeking joy is absolutely important, part of doing that is understanding that life brings an array of emotions, and learning to experience those emotions consciously — even the ones we think are bad.

In fact, experts say, many of the emotions we deem negative, and proactively try to avoid or mask, are actually good for us. And when processed properly, can actually make us happier.

"Emotions are an integral part of the human experience, and each one serves a purpose in our lives," says psychotherapist, Karen Phillip.

"When you suppress or deny your emotions, they tend to resurface in less productive or even destructive ways. By working through them, you can process and understand the underlying issues, leading to personal growth and improved emotional wellbeing."