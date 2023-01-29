Does Felix pull a Blake Garvey? All the evidence Felix and Jess are no longer together.

This year's Bachelors had it all.

Three bachelors.

A new bach mansion.

A new bach pad.

A revamped rose ceremony.

A trip to Wet N Wild.

And just like those infomercials in the 90s where they threw in a free set of steak knives, this season threw in a free middle-aged polygamist named Damien. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I mean, we didn't ask for him but we sure saw a lot of him.

In case you missed it, our most rogue bachelor Felix Von Hofe was immediately drawn to a contestant named Jessica Navin.

After one particularly exciting episode where a woman named Tash told Felix that Jess was actually an open relationship with a man named Damien on the outside, Felix continued to pursue Jess.

Yes, even after Damien arrived on set and started having 'conscious conversations' with people.

In the finale episode, Jess 'closed the chapter' with Damien. And then Felix chose her to be his number one girl at the end. Or something like that. He didn't propose, which I think was a good move considering Damien was probably still watching them from the bushes.

So the million dollar question - are Felix and Jess still together?

Look, I doubt it. Remember all that stuff I just said about Damien? Watching them? From the bushes?

But let me lay out the evidence.

1. Felix has 'fled' the country.

Look 'fled' is dramatic but apparently Felix left the country as soon as the season started airing.

The 27-year-old has spent the last few weeks in Los Angeles and hasn't taken part in any media interviews.

2. There's a rumour Felix is dating Stephanie Lynch from Jimmy Nicholson's season.

In October last year, Felix was seen 'out on the town' with bachie alum Stephanie Lynch.

According to So Dramatic, the pair looked 'loved up'.

“Bachelor Felix spotted with Stephanie Lynch from Jimmy Nicholson‘s season last weekend in Melbourne,” a source told the publication.

The source also sent in some photos of Felix and Stephanie together.

3. Jess has been seen on a 'date' with another man.

According to So Dramatic, 23-year-old Jess was seen on a 'date' with another man in at Bootsdarling Cafe in Sydney's Darlinghurst this week.

Apparently Jess and this man's legs were "intertwined".

“[They were] having BIG chats, which was weird once we saw their legs locked in. Maybe just having another heavy convo about partners,” a source told the publication.

I mean it could have been a friend. Or even her brother? Let's hope it's not her brother.

4. There's a rumour that Felix pulls a Blake Garvey.

Did I start this rumour? Maybe. But hear me out.

Before he was falling madly in love with Jess (and Damien!) Felix was hooking up with a woman named Tilly in the pool.

It seemed like Tilly was the one for Felix and then Felix decided to start thinking with his heart rather than his... little Felix and sent Tilly home.

But maybe, just maybe, after the cameras stopped rolling and the free passes to Wet N Wild dried up, our good friend Felix realised that Tilly meant more to than he realised.

I mean, stranger things have happened. Honey Badger, anyone?

5. Jess is still in contact with Damien.

Jess and Damien still follow each other on Instagram which means very little in the real world and a hell of a lot in the reality TV/post reality TV influencer world.

How much are they still in each other's lives and if things didn't work out between Felix and Jess, did she go back to Damien and his conscious conversations?