"Lana doesn't see everything." All the Too Hot To Handle behind-the-scenes gossip in one place.

After a year long wait, Too Hot To Handle is finally back on our screens. And honestly, it's everything we need right now.

The wild reality dating show follows 10 singles from around the world as they are plonked in a beach villa located in the Turks and Caicos Islands for the chance to win a $100,000 prize.

But there's a catch.

There's an Alexa-style robot that yells at them every time they do anything... intimate.

If you've already devoured the new season of the Netflix show, you might be wondering whether any of the show's couples are still together in the outside world.

And to be honest, the results are surprising.

So, here's all the behind-the-scenes gossip from Too Hot To Handle in one place.

Are Cam and Emily still together?

Somehow, against all odds, Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are still together.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Monday, the couple shared they've been living together since February.

"We are very much in a relationship. We’re actually in the same house right now, just different rooms," Emily told the publication.

"We’re living at my mum's house. We are looking to move out together. That is the next step."

After filming on the show wrapped in January, the couple spent just four days apart before reuniting.

"We were texting, and I didn’t like it, so I thought, 'I’m just gonna move in,'" Cam shared.

Speaking to The Sun, the couple, who have dubbed themselves 'Camily', shared they have spoken about a future together.

"We definitely do want marriage and kids. If we have a girl, we’re going to call her Lana, obviously," Emily said.

"We do speak about it. I know that I want to spend the rest of my life with Em and vice versa," Cam added.

Are Marvin and Melinda still together?

Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose were one of the strongest couples to come out of Too Hot To Handle.

But now that the show has wrapped up, Marvin and Melinda are no longer together.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Melinda shared the news.

"No, Marvin and I are not together. I wish him nothing but the best. I truly do," she shared.

In an interview with Capital FM, Marvin shared the pandemic was a source of conflict in his relationship with Melinda. While Marvin lives in Paris, France, Melinda is based in Brooklyn, New York.

While the pair planned to reunite in Mexico, the trip was called off following an argument between the couple.

"I was just so sad. Honestly, at that point, I just wanted to be by myself. I was just heartbroken that a small argument would make him cancel the whole trip," Melinda admitted on the Too Hot To Handle reunion episode.

Are Joey and Carly still together?

Since the show wrapped up, Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy have been dating on and off.

"I am seeing someone from the show," Carly told Narcity.

"It's Joey. So the guy that I ended up being with at the end of the week, we actually dated for a little bit right after the show. We dated and then we broke up because I'm crazy, and now we're rekindling things, we'll see how it goes."

Carly added the pair are set to reunite in "about two weeks" before travelling to Los Angeles together.

Are Christina and Robert still together?

Despite being booted off the show early, it turns out Christina Carmela and Robert Van Tromp are actually still together.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Christina shared the pair are in an official relationship.

"Besides the show and everything else he is the kindest human I have ever dated. He is so considerate, he wants to do everything to make me happy," she shared.

Christina also shared that Robert joined her in Cape Town, South Africa, for four months after filming wrapped.

Carly and Kayla are embroiled in an online beef.

In an interview with PopBuzz, Carly Lawrence claimed that Kayla Carter was "boring" on the show.

And, well, Kayla wasn't happy about it.

"Wow. I was so nice to this girl on the show even when everyone would pull me aside and tell me how much sh*t she would talk about me all because she would hate the other guys flirting with me," Kayla shared on her Instagram Stories.

"Hope you learn how to be humble and kind to other girls even if you feel threatened by them. Held my tongue for too long but the constant shade is too real," she added.

"She'd talk sh*t about me to Emily, then be nice and fake to me and proceed to talk sh*t about Emily to me, then she'd talk sh*t about Larissa to someone else, but then be sweet and nice to Larissa and talk sh*t about another person. Everyone caught on pretty quickly."

Cam had to see a doctor three times on set.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Cam claimed he had to see a doctor three times over his, erm, "blue balls".

"It was legit a really bad problem, like I couldn't eat, my stomach hurt, and I felt sick," he said.

"I actually couldn't walk for one day. It got so bad that I had to speak to the doctor for it and got painkillers. It was the worst thing in the world."

Lana didn't see everything.

It turns out the contestants got away with some of their rule breaks.

In one group interview, Melinda, Chase, Carly, Cam and Emily shared that they all managed to break the rules without Lana noticing.

"Lana doesn't see all you know," Cam told PopBuzz.

