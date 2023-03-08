Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: What we know about their new royal titles following a private christening.

Prince Harry and Meghan's children will officially be referred to as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it's been confirmed.

One-year-old Lilibet was christened 'Princess Lilibet Diana' at a private ceremony at the couple's Californian home last week, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," they said on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace said it will update the royal website to reflect Archie and Lilibet's new titles in "due course".

Under royal rules, the monarch's grandchildren can become princes or princesses, meaning Lilibet and her three-year-old brother, Archie, were eligible to use the royal titles after their grandfather, Charles, became king, following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

The titles are in line with the precedent created by letters patent issued by George V in 1917 which conferred the title of prince or princess on male line grandchildren of the sovereign.

It was not known until Wednesday whether the couple, who stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and now live in California, would want their children to be known as prince and princess.

Meghan previously spoke about her son's royal title during a television interview with Oprah Winfrey two years ago.

During the interview, Meghan said that when she was pregnant "they"- presumably the palace - "didn't want [Archie] to be a prince or a princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol".

Meghan, who said she did not care about the "grandeur" surrounding the title, was also told her son would not receive security.

"The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be..."

She continued, "You know, the other piece of that conversation is, there's a convention, I forget if it was George V or George VI convention, that when you're the grandchild of the monarch, so when Harry's dad becomes king, automatically Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess, or whatever they were going to be."

"I think even with that convention I'm talking about... while I was pregnant, they said they want to change the convention for Archie."

Lilibet's baptism was held days after Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate their home in the United Kingdom, Frogmore Cottage, a decision made by King Charles.

It is not known whether Harry will attend his father's upcoming coronation in May.

