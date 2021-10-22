"The 5 surprising truths I faced when my mat leave was over."

Early this year, I returned to work after my second period of parental leave.

Funnily, parental leave kicked off with our second daughter, Anna, after she made a surprise entrance one evening after work.

Now, I’m officially back to my job as a lawyer, and more tired than I can remember ever being.

After my first round of parental leave, I returned to work on day one refreshed and ready. Olivia at that stage was just 12 months old and sleeping well. I thought it was off to such a positive start.

The fun was cut short though: on the evening of day one, Olivia cut her first tooth and all of us fell violently ill with gastro.

Cue the chaos.

My husband Thomas and I spent the night passing a very agitated little Olivia between the two of us like a football and resting in shifts on the bathroom floor of our Sydney apartment.

Welcome to daycare germs. Welcome back to work. It was truly an induction to both by fire.

Second time around after Anna, I returned to work incredibly tired. Two spirited little kids have that effect. Despite the tiredness, I did really feel that I was better equipped having previously made the transition.

For parents soon to be going through the same stage, you’re not alone. Here are the surprising truths I’d want to share with other parents that I faced myself when my mat leave was over.

You don’t lose your professional skills after parental leave.

Often, parents return to the same workplace after their parental leave (like I did).

You may doubt your professional abilities after a period of absence, but believe me when I say, you know what you know.

You have the resilience, determination and other qualities that are a natural consequence of caring for your little one and juggling professional and family life. Go back with confidence.

Find what works (and just go with it).

