MasterChef's Hayden Quinn on how to bake the perfect chewy or crunchy ANZAC biscuits.

It's the ultimate ANZAC biscuit debate. Do you like yours chewy... or crunchy?

We asked MasterChef: Back To Win contestant and renowned chef Hayden Quinn to share his ultimate ANZAC biscuit recipe — including how to make them chewy or crunchy.

Plus, the Uncle Tobys ambassador shares his top ANZAC biscuit baking hacks.

Hayden Quinn's go-to ANZAC biscuit recipe.

Image: Supplied.

Makes: 15 biscuits

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 12 mins

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups of plain flour, sifted

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup caster sugar

¾ cup desiccated coconut

150g unsalted butter, chopped

2 tablespoons golden syrup

1½ tablespoons boiling water

½ teaspoon bicarb soda

Method

1. Preheat oven to 170°C.

2. Place the flour, oats, sugar and coconut in a large bowl and stir to combine.

3. In a small saucepan, place the golden syrup and butter and stir over low heat until the butter has fully melted.

4. Mix the bicarb soda with 1½ tablespoons of boiling water and add to the golden syrup mixture. (It will bubble whilst you are stirring the ingredients together, so remove it from the heat.)

5. Pour the mixture into the dry ingredients and mix until fully combined.

6. Roll tablespoonfuls of mixture into balls and place on baking trays lined with non-stick baking paper, pressing down on the tops to flatten slightly.

7. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown.

Watch: Things I say while watching MasterChef. Post continues below.

How to make your ANZAC biscuits chewy.

To get my favourite type of ANZAC biscuit - the really chewy kind that gets stuck in your teeth - bake your ANZAC biscuit dough for 10 to 12 minutes until only lightly golden on the edges.

Remember, they will be soft when removing them from the oven, but they will firm up once they have cooled down.

How to make your ANZAC biscuits crunchy.

For those who love a crunchy ANZAC biscuit that has that slightly more bittersweet taste, replace your caster sugar with brown sugar and bake for 12 to 15 minutes until the biscuits are very golden brown on the edges.

Allow your biscuits to cool and firm up on the baking tray once you have removed them from the oven.

Listen to Mamamia's food podcast, What I Eat When. On this episode, MasterChef's Diana Chan talks about her comfort food of choice. Post continues below.

Hayden Quinn's ANZAC biscuit baking hacks.

Hate when your syrup sticks to your spoon? Spray your measuring spoon with a little cooking oil before scooping.

You can save some of your biscuits for later - cooked ANZAC biscuits can be frozen. So once your biscuits are completely cooled, freeze any leftover batches in a zip-lock bag. They will last you for up to two months!

ANZAC biscuit dough will go dry quickly, so it’s best to bake your biscuits as soon as you’ve finished making the dough.

Brown your butter before adding to other ingredients to give your biscuits an extra rich nuttiness and caramel flavour.

Feature Image: Supplied and Instagram/@hayden_quinn