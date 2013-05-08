SHARE: This is what overwhelming anxiety really feels like.

Anxiety. It’s something that affects one in four Australians. And most of them don’t actually recognise it. Which isn’t particularly surprising, when you consider how often we hear about it in everyday life. (Hint: barely ever.)

We already know that there is a stigma attached to many mental illnesses – and anxiety is no different. But Beyond Blue is working to change this with their new anxiety awareness campaign.

Take a look at the video below. If you’ve ever suffered from anxiety, you’ll find yourself nodding along. And if you’ve never experienced anxiety, you’ll come to understand what someone close to you may be going through right now:

To find out more about anxiety – including what causes it, the signs and symptoms and the types of treatments available – go to beyondblue.