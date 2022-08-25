A cosmetic doctor said 'Brotox' is officially on the rise. Here's what she's seeing in her clinic.

In case you're not across it, Joe Jonas is now the poster boy for injectables.

The singer, who shares two children with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, has joined the growing number of celebrities who've talked about using injectables and fillers to maintain a smooth and youthful-looking appearance.

In recent times, we've had many female celebrities open up about their cosmetic work (from Amy Schumer to Kim Kardashian), but it seems the scales are (finally) tipping with cosmetic doctors seeing a rise in non-invasive aesthetic treatments for males.

Yep, 'Brotox' is having a major moment.

Ask any of the men in your life on their thoughts about having injectables, and you might be surprised.

Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials said this is reflective of what she's seeing in clinic - telling Mamamia she's noticed a steady increase of males coming through her doors and requesting injectable treatments.

"Men still represent a minority of the demographic seeking aesthetic treatments but the number is slowly rising," she said.

"There’s a small but steady increase in men wanting to keep up with their female partners, who are getting regular aesthetic treatments, and those who feel they look 'haggard' or 'tired' next to them."

According to Dr Joshi, the growing trend is reflective of men having a similar desire to look their best, as well as the normalisation of using aesthetic treatments.

But are injectables for men different to injectables for women? And what should men who are considering anti-wrinkle injectables expect?

Here's everything you need to know.

What are the main differences with injectables for men versus women?

In case you need a quick reminder, anti-wrinkle injections are used to reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles (caused by things like ageing, sun exposure and pollution) by relaxing the facial muscles for a smoother, fresher appearance.

Anti-wrinkle injections are commonly used on the forehead, between the eyebrows, in the outer corner of the eyes (also known as crow's feet) and around the mouth.

But there are some differences when it comes to anti-wrinkle injections for men versus anti-wrinkle injections for women.

For starters, the dosage of anti-wrinkle injections is different for men.

"Higher testosterone means they usually need larger doses to achieve the same effect," said Dr Joshi, with men typically requiring 50 per cent more than women.

Meaning? It usually costs more.

While both men and women who opt for injectables usually want to slow the signs of ageing, Dr Joshi said that the "aim and goal" is also slightly different when treating a male face.

"Society typically has a double standard when it comes to men and ageing compared to women - they look like a 'silver fox' whereas women look 'tired'."

Classic... (but this is a whole other conversation).

"That's why I tend to counsel male patients to soften lines rather than remove them for the most part, partly because of the cost (due to increased dose) and partly to prevent these lines from becoming deeply etched in."

Is the process for male injectable treatments the same?

While the process of anti-wrinkle injections for men is generally the same, it's important to note that the technique used may be slightly different.

This is largely because men have different bone structures to women.

While the process still involves softening fine lines and wrinkles, Dr Joshi said she usually tries to retain some 'ruggedness' and animation on a male face.

She also said men tend to focus on different areas of concern - with the smoothing of the forehead being one of the most major treatment requests.

"Men often want to treat frown and forehead lines but are often happy to have crow's feet as they’re often seen as 'sexy'," said Dr Joshi.

"So, a discussion about outcomes and expectations is important as we don’t use the same process in assessing a male face as we do a female face."

How long do injectables last for men?

If the dose is correct, Dr Joshi said it should last exactly the same amount of time as women - which is usually around three to four months, depending on the individual and the concerns treated.

"Testosterone confers higher muscle strength so a higher dose is needed to achieve the same result in men," she told us.

"That being said, it should last a similar duration if this is done correctly."

What are some of the biggest mistakes you see with males and anti-wrinkle injections?

According to Dr Joshi, when it comes to injectables on a male face, it's easy to go overboard.

"Less is more!" she said. "It can often freshen up a face and help soften lines before they become deeper and etched in. Together with simple skincare, this is often all that’s needed to look and feel your best if you were so inclined."

"It’s still an uncharted area, but there’s definitely a trend of men wanting to look fresh, similar to women. If done well, there’s no reason anyone has to know."

... Unless you're Joe Jonas with a sponsorship deal, of course.

Feature image: Getty; Instagram/@joejonas