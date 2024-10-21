OPINION: 'There are plenty of things to be angry at Albanese about. His new house is not one of them.'

Over the weekend I stayed in an Airbnb just a few streets over from the PM's new home at Copacabana.

It's a lovely little suburb tucked into a hilly nook of the NSW Central Coast, with large impressive homes juxtaposed against a quaint, somewhat sleepy main street and a large quiet stretch of Aussie beach.

While some of the homes are certainly flashy, the area isn't pretentious. It actually feels quite suburban, and it's certainly not overrun by tourists. The thought of paparazzi and national media descending on this little spot feels quite bizarre.

Truthfully, it's not the kind of place I would expect a prime minister to buy property. It feels too far away.

The only access is via a stomach-churning windy little road, and I certainly didn't see anywhere to park a chopper should he be needed in a hurry.

Spending time there made me even more adamant in my opinion that everyone is making a giant fuss about nothing.

Why the hell does it matter that Albanese has bought a house here? Truly, we're outraged at the wrong thing.

Sure, he paid $4.3 million. A price that is eye-watering to many of us, but that actually seems quite modest for a PM whose salary is more than half-a-million a year.

Sure, we're in the middle of a housing crisis. One Albo promised to fix. I am certainly cranky at him that we're still in the midst of that - but to say it's "tone deaf" of him to buy an expensive property while we tackle that problem is bizarre.

He bought in the area to be close to his fiance Jodie Haydon's family. As well as being the leader of our country, he's also a man and a partner with a private life, and he's allowed to make decisions to suit that life.

Did we expect him to buy a shack?

Jodie Haydon and Anthony Albanese are planning their life together, after getting engaged earlier this year. Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas.

At a press conference about housing after the news of his purchase broke, Albanese said he was aware that he was "better off" than many Australians due to his income, but that he could still empathise with the struggle.

"My mum lived in the one public housing [home] that she was born in for all of her 65 years," he told reporters.

"I know what it is like, which is why I want to help all Australians into a home."

Again I make the point, do we expect the PM to pretend he's not on a good salary in an act of comradarie? To hold off on buying a house because it will, I dunno, make people feel jealous?

Someone enlighten me, I am confused.

But if we are making that point, I would argue that he could have picked dozens of flashier places to live and purchased much more 'lavish' homes. Having been there and seen it, it's lovely, but it doesn't scream most powerful man in the country.

The PM's new home on the Central Coast of NSW. Image: Realestate.com.au.

One reporter has even tried to draw a comparison between this purchase, and former Prime Minister Scott Morrison jetting off on a Hawaiian holiday during the catastrophic 2019 Black Summer bushfires. Sorry, what?

Leaving the country in the middle of an active disaster situation, is not the same as buying property in a housing crisis. It's just not.

Do I think the Labor government needs to be more ambitious in their attempts to reign in the dismal housing situation in Australia right now? Bloody hell yes. It's out of control, and there's nothing on the horizon suggesting it's getting much better.

Do I think Albanese deserves criticism over the crushing cost-of-living pressures and should stop skirting blame to 'global factors.' Yes! 100 per cent! The cost-of-living right now is a joke.

Honestly, I struggle to see how Albanese is going to convince the voting public to vote for him again as we tackle these two enormous issues.

While our last prime minister was loudly doing a lot wrong, Albanese is quietly failing to make a lasting mark.

Sure, he's improved our foreign relationships. There have been some great wins for childcare and parental leave, PBS medicines and clean energy. But families are struggling to pay for their day-to-day life.

I too am balking at exorbitant grocery receipts, and am at a loss as to how I am going to afford the number of bedrooms I need in the city I live in.

But the fact Anthony Albanese bought a '$4.3m clifftop property' on the NSW coast, is an absolute non-event.

Let's stop distracting from the real issues.

Feature image: Realestate.com/Darren England/AAP